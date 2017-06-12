WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sack the Board.....

Re: Sack the Board.....

Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:50 pm
Does anyone remember the congregation behind the Bevan Stand Players Entrance in 2002? Midweek game (London?) under Anderson. A massed mob chanting "If you want our money show yer face". The night of the alleged Rodwell incident.

Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:51 pm
easyWire wrote:
Broomhead is not usually averse to making public comments in the media. Moran is always silent of course.

I would expect the CEO at least to make a reassuring comment, but then he's spent a while working under Smith which makes the business relationship a little tricky. For that reason, it should never have happened. We seem like an old boys club.


As sure as hell they will be saying something before the Season Tickets for 2018 go on sale.

Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:36 pm
easyWire wrote:
Broomhead is not usually averse to making public comments in the media. Moran is always silent of course.

I would expect the CEO at least to make a reassuring comment, but then he's spent a while working under Smith which makes the business relationship a little tricky. For that reason, it should never have happened. We seem like an old boys club.


Its why i think thats what done for Saint's to many jobs for the boys.

Tue Jun 13, 2017 12:14 am
Wish Broomhead didn't make so many boxing offers to Sandow as it makes the club appear keen for media attention, yet all quiet for weeks after some of our worst performances and form.
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:28 am
In modern board rooms the CEO takes the weight off the Chairman who is left to do the nice jobs, the CEO gets in the mucky stuff, having a very inexperienced man here is extremely naïve from the board and its Chairman, you cannot learn this role as you go.

SM needs to look at them as a whole and see if they are fit for purpose as a board.

Some on here have banged on about "jobs for the boys" at Stains and yet here we are in the same mess without even noticing it.

Pretty poor on and off the pitch really!

Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:45 am
Snaggletooth wrote:
In modern board rooms the CEO takes the weight off the Chairman who is left to do the nice jobs, the CEO gets in the mucky stuff, having a very inexperienced man here is extremely naïve from the board and its Chairman, you cannot learn this role as you go.

SM needs to look at them as a whole and see if they are fit for purpose as a board.

Some on here have banged on about "jobs for the boys" at Stains and yet here we are in the same mess without even noticing it.

Pretty poor on and off the pitch really!


