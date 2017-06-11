WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sack the Board.....

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:13 pm
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5308
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
I remember being a little younger(!!) in the Fletcher end joining in with this chant once.

What seemed like the whole end, all looking towards the Brian Bevan stand and chanting "sack the board" with some gusto

Anybody else remember singing it ??

When was it....?

did the board get sacked.....?

and when do we sing it again........???

I'm thinking it must have been around the time just before we brought Peter Deakin in.

Peter Deakin vs Karl Fitzpatrick.... there's one for somebody to mull over....
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: Sack the Board.....

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:10 pm
latchfordbob
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:35 pm
Posts: 1201
Location: Latchford
I made some sack the board stickers and stuck them all over town.

Times New Roman on postage label stickers. I may have even used a typewriter to make them. That was some sophisticated campaign.

Not sure what I was trying to achieve. I think I got the idea from West Ham, who had something similar running through their fanzines at the time.

This was ages before Deakin though. Probably around 1992.
//www.lostadio.co.uk

Re: Sack the Board.....

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:21 pm
lister User avatar
lister
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5565
Location: Warrington
It would have possibly been in the late 90's when Peter Higham was still at the club. That board just didn't have the financial clout.

You wouldn't sack the board with the money they've got now, you've got to question why they aren't being tough though.

Re: Sack the Board.....

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:27 pm
Snaggletooth
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 698
The only trouble with the board is its headed by a CEO with no experience!

Re: Sack the Board.....

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:43 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35300
Location: "The cuss i will?"
If only we had an official fan club, in order to facilitate our compliments, comments and complaints to the board, who are now very receptive to dialogue
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: Sack the Board.....

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:36 pm
wolfie wales
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue May 04, 2010 11:07 pm
Posts: 177
they to will have to grow a pair to :oops:

Re: Sack the Board.....

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:03 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3087
Location: warrington
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
If only we had an official fan club, in order to facilitate our compliments, comments and complaints to the board, who are now very receptive to dialogue


:lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

Re: Sack the Board.....

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:08 pm
Irish Wire
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2005 9:14 pm
Posts: 858
Location: Irish Republic
I remember an incident probably about the early 70's just before Alex Murphy arrived.

There was a mass protest in front of the main stand after Wire had been decimated twice in consecutive games by Leeds, I think. One was an away game and the other at home where the score was worse than the week before.

If you watch wire2wolves part 1 on a popular video sharing web site Murphy does make mention of the bottles and bricks being thrown in the stand and his talk with Ossie Davies.

Re: Sack the Board.....

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:42 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8687
Snaggletooth wrote:
The only trouble with the board is its headed by a CEO with no experience!


Board is usually run by the chairman, with the CEO to run the business.

Users browsing this forum: atomic, BornagainLeyther, Builth Wells Wire, easyWire, Hashman, illy, Irish Wire, jj86, JonnoTheGreat, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, latchfordbob, lefty goldblatt, Mardylad, Philth, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Shazbaz, Tiz Lad, TrevorGrice, whitters, Who are ya!!, wolfie wales and 395 guests

