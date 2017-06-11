WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sack the Board.....

Sack the Board.....

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:13 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5308
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
I remember being a little younger(!!) in the Fletcher end joining in with this chant once.

What seemed like the whole end, all looking towards the Brian Bevan stand and chanting "sack the board" with some gusto

Anybody else remember singing it ??

When was it....?

did the board get sacked.....?

and when do we sing it again........???

I'm thinking it must have been around the time just before we brought Peter Deakin in.

Peter Deakin vs Karl Fitzpatrick.... there's one for somebody to mull over....
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

