Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 1:22 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
I believe the T&A essentially get 99.9% of their info from Gledhill these days, so perhaps he can shed light on what they're talking about.


Can anybody shed any light on anything at the moment.

There are that many rumours, announcements, lies, statistics and confusion around at the moment it wouldnt surprise me if the RFL announced that the new structure was to combine all the RL leagues and turn them completely upside down so that Cas in effect would be the bottom of the lowest league (renamed Luper Seague) and the Bulls would be somewhere in the middle still not knowing if we were going up or down.
Hang on - that last bit is actually true!

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 1:28 pm
I think they are two different meetings.
There was one meeting a couple of weeks ago for just the SL chairmen to discuss several things, one of them being potential league restructure (moving up to 12 or 13 SL teams). They also discussed the potential for wiping the league points at the start of the super 8s, which is a ridiculous idea imo.
Regardless of what they discussed, the end result was that they concluded to wait until the end of the season before making any decisions.

This second meeting, the one that Karl Harrison referenced on the radio, is a different meeting for just the Championship chairmen. Not sure if there is an agenda or whatever but Karl mentioned the possibility of extending the number of teams in the Championship as early as 2018. This rumour has been mentioned several times both on here and in the press/interviews with Bulls staff. That could mean there's legs to it, or it could mean absolutely nothing.
The t&a this morning stated that the meeting is due to take place on Monday.

So at the minute there's a lot of assumptions, maybe we'll know more after Monday (but probably not).

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 1:55 pm
Nothus wrote:
I think they are two different meetings.
There was one meeting a couple of weeks ago for just the SL chairmen to discuss several things, one of them being potential league restructure (moving up to 12 or 13 SL teams). They also discussed the potential for wiping the league points at the start of the super 8s, which is a ridiculous idea imo.
Regardless of what they discussed, the end result was that they concluded to wait until the end of the season before making any decisions.

This second meeting, the one that Karl Harrison referenced on the radio, is a different meeting for just the Championship chairmen. Not sure if there is an agenda or whatever but Karl mentioned the possibility of extending the number of teams in the Championship as early as 2018. This rumour has been mentioned several times both on here and in the press/interviews with Bulls staff. That could mean there's legs to it, or it could mean absolutely nothing.
The t&a this morning stated that the meeting is due to take place on Monday.

So at the minute there's a lot of assumptions, maybe we'll know more after Monday (but probably not).


That's the one! Cheers for the info.
Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 3:51 pm
Does anyone know the outcome of the magical meeting today?

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 4:44 pm
bowlingboy wrote:
Does anyone know the outcome of the magical meeting today?


LE is reporting that it is taking place on July 5th
  Thu : 10:50
