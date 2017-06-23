I think they are two different meetings.

There was one meeting a couple of weeks ago for just the SL chairmen to discuss several things, one of them being potential league restructure (moving up to 12 or 13 SL teams). They also discussed the potential for wiping the league points at the start of the super 8s, which is a ridiculous idea imo.

Regardless of what they discussed, the end result was that they concluded to wait until the end of the season before making any decisions.



This second meeting, the one that Karl Harrison referenced on the radio, is a different meeting for just the Championship chairmen. Not sure if there is an agenda or whatever but Karl mentioned the possibility of extending the number of teams in the Championship as early as 2018. This rumour has been mentioned several times both on here and in the press/interviews with Bulls staff. That could mean there's legs to it, or it could mean absolutely nothing.

The t&a this morning stated that the meeting is due to take place on Monday.



So at the minute there's a lot of assumptions, maybe we'll know more after Monday (but probably not).