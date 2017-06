Greg Florimos Boots wrote:

The saying is what goes around comes around and from a Fax point of view Bradford never seemed to have a problem coming in to our area and snapping up our juniors so I can very much see the irony in this post. I must admit I had a smile on my face when I heard we were in for a couple of young lads from Bradford because we can offer a better standard of rugby, a line we got used to the other way round over the years.