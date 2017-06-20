WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 4:46 pm
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9839
Location: Here
woolly07 wrote:
I see that Sheffield have issued a club statement apologising for the poor performances over the last two weeks. That's nowt. They should try putting up with them for about 8 years. Now that's dedication from us Bulls fans.


Yeah Sheffield are amateurs at this game. Even the apology is well written.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 6:44 pm
Norman Bates
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 3068
Location: Fax Vegas
Bullseye wrote:
I'll be waiting for them.


You might cop some flak but at the end of the day none of this is the fans fault, and regardl ss of how much 'banter' goes on most people recognise that. That being said, we will probably all take the p!ss for quite some time. :wink: :wink:

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 7:21 pm
rugbyreddog
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3912
Location: Hornsea
woolly07 wrote:
I see that Sheffield have issued a club statement apologising for the poor performances over the last two weeks. That's nowt. They should try putting up with them for about 8 years. Now that's dedication from us Bulls fans.

Did they say "On the other hand we screwed the Bulls over with the Chisolm affair and kept him from playing in 3 games they could have won and got £10k into the bargain"

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 7:59 pm
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2982
rugbyreddog wrote:
Did they say "On the other hand we screwed the Bulls over with the Chisolm affair and kept him from playing in 3 games they could have won and got £10k into the bargain"




Yeah how naughty of Sheffield to not let the Bulls walk in and take a player without paying a fee, regardless of whether Sheffield wanted him or not he was still their player and the fact it took so long to sort out you would have to think Sheffield were in the right. Disgusting behaviour by the Eagles

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 8:47 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 471
Location: Depends whose asking
debaser wrote:
Yeah Sheffield are amateurs at this game. Even the apology is well written.


:lol: :lol: :lol:

You've got to admire us Bulls fans.

No matter how $h1t our team are playing we can still have a laugh at our own expense

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 10:10 pm
Rarebreed Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 22, 2013 6:38 pm
Posts: 383
roger daly wrote:
Yeah how naughty of Sheffield to not let the Bulls walk in and take a player without paying a fee, regardless of whether Sheffield wanted him or not he was still their player and the fact it took so long to sort out you would have to think Sheffield were in the right. Disgusting behaviour by the Eagles

Didn't Sheffield get him for nothing, like many other teams got our players for nothing. We are very good at giving and not taking - but there will come a limit to this.

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 5:34 am
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2117
Location: Bradford
roger daly wrote:
Yeah how naughty of Sheffield to not let the Bulls walk in and take a player without paying a fee, regardless of whether Sheffield wanted him or not he was still their player and the fact it took so long to sort out you would have to think Sheffield were in the right. Disgusting behaviour by the Eagles

There must have been some misrepresentation by Chisholm or his agent. Our initial inquiry was based on the fact Chisholm said Sheffield had granted his release. And he also tweeted he had proof of that - whether email or paper idk.
A few weeks later we pay a transfer fee...

We should have backed off straight away, left Sheffield paying a disgruntled players wages for as long as they felt they wanted to.
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bulliac, debaser, dr_noangel, Fr13daY, hereagain, Highlander, mwindass, roger daly, roofaldo2, Smack him Jimmy, Stul and 114 guests

