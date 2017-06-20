roger daly wrote: Yeah how naughty of Sheffield to not let the Bulls walk in and take a player without paying a fee, regardless of whether Sheffield wanted him or not he was still their player and the fact it took so long to sort out you would have to think Sheffield were in the right. Disgusting behaviour by the Eagles

There must have been some misrepresentation by Chisholm or his agent. Our initial inquiry was based on the fact Chisholm said Sheffield had granted his release. And he also tweeted he had proof of that - whether email or paper idk.A few weeks later we pay a transfer fee...We should have backed off straight away, left Sheffield paying a disgruntled players wages for as long as they felt they wanted to.