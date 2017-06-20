woolly07 wrote:
I see that Sheffield have issued a club statement apologising for the poor performances over the last two weeks. That's nowt. They should try putting up with them for about 8 years. Now that's dedication from us Bulls fans.
Yeah Sheffield are amateurs at this game. Even the apology is well written.
