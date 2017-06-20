WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Tue Jun 20, 2017 10:05 am
Think everybody on here agrees that we should have started in CH1 this season. Had that happened the club would have had the backing of the majority of fans with a kind of siege mentality. As it is we will in CH1 and the fans have deserted having suffered a season out of our depth in the CH for no apparent reason.

Tue Jun 20, 2017 10:07 am
Longer term what happens to the "payment holiday" for stadium upkeep. That millstone will be back soon and there's no doubt we can't afford it.

I'm a cheery soul today!
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Tue Jun 20, 2017 10:18 am
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
FWIW the only far-out theory that I wouldn't actually rule out is the one Karl Harrison apparently talked about, namely expanding the Championship by 2 teams for next year so promotion of C1 isn't affected but whoever is in the relegation spots doesn't go down.

Now, whether or not that affected the Bulls is therefore completely incidental.


If this transpires and we are kept in the championship as a result of an expansion, then the mods on here had better be ready because we will cop a monumental amount of flak from the usual suspects, and perhaps some new faces too.
Incidental or not, many will believe that such a move was purely to keep us in this division and nothing else. To be honest I couldn't blame them either. If this ends up happening then the timing of it is too perfect to look beyond any other purpose but to save our sorry state of a club.

Tue Jun 20, 2017 10:34 am
redeverready wrote:
I've said from day 1 we wouldn't go down I wasn't aware what the plan from the 3 was just something was brewing apparently their is or was a plan off us been back in super league next year.


Or in other words, you don't actually know anything.

Tue Jun 20, 2017 11:06 am
When is this fabled meeting meant to be happening?
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.

Tue Jun 20, 2017 11:06 am
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
FWIW the only far-out theory that I wouldn't actually rule out is the one Karl Harrison apparently talked about, namely expanding the Championship by 2 teams for next year so promotion of C1 isn't affected but whoever is in the relegation spots doesn't go down.

Now, whether or not that affected the Bulls is therefore completely incidental. It may, or may not, be the reason or part of the reason for doing it, and that we'd never know, but it wouldn't be "unfair" in any way, why would it? No skin off anyone's nose unless you count schadenfreude of C1 clubs who would have got the odd better payday. It would be like the reverse of the situation where we got booted when for the first time since Adam wor a lad there was an actual relegation, so in fact it could actually be seen as a bit of poetic justice, especially given the absolute kicking we've had from the RF: in terms of -12, 100k rugby debts etc.


Also think the extended championship is the most viable way of us staying up, also with the RFL knowing the club like they do how many Bulls fans would make the trip to canada to play toronto? Surely then they see a full stadium attheir place and its rendered a resounding success

Tue Jun 20, 2017 12:10 pm
thepimp007 wrote:
Also think the extended championship is the most viable way of us staying up, also with the RFL knowing the club like they do how many Bulls fans would make the trip to canada to play toronto? Surely then they see a full stadium attheir place and its rendered a resounding success

So summer bash next year is Bulls v Toronto.

Tue Jun 20, 2017 12:16 pm
Nothus wrote:
If this transpires and we are kept in the championship as a result of an expansion, then the mods on here had better be ready because we will cop a monumental amount of flak from the usual suspects, and perhaps some new faces too.


I'll be waiting for them.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
