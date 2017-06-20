Ferocious Aardvark wrote:

FWIW the only far-out theory that I wouldn't actually rule out is the one Karl Harrison apparently talked about, namely expanding the Championship by 2 teams for next year so promotion of C1 isn't affected but whoever is in the relegation spots doesn't go down.



Now, whether or not that affected the Bulls is therefore completely incidental. It may, or may not, be the reason or part of the reason for doing it, and that we'd never know, but it wouldn't be "unfair" in any way, why would it? No skin off anyone's nose unless you count schadenfreude of C1 clubs who would have got the odd better payday. It would be like the reverse of the situation where we got booted when for the first time since Adam wor a lad there was an actual relegation, so in fact it could actually be seen as a bit of poetic justice, especially given the absolute kicking we've had from the RF: in terms of -12, 100k rugby debts etc.