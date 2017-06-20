Ferocious Aardvark wrote: FWIW the only far-out theory that I wouldn't actually rule out is the one Karl Harrison apparently talked about, namely expanding the Championship by 2 teams for next year so promotion of C1 isn't affected but whoever is in the relegation spots doesn't go down.



Now, whether or not that affected the Bulls is therefore completely incidental.

If this transpires and we are kept in the championship as a result of an expansion, then the mods on here had better be ready because we will cop a monumental amount of flak from the usual suspects, and perhaps some new faces too.Incidental or not, many will believe that such a move was purely to keep us in this division and nothing else. To be honest I couldn't blame them either. If this ends up happening then the timing of it is too perfect to look beyond any other purpose but to save our sorry state of a club.