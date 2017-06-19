bowlingboy wrote: FA I would class you as sceptical as anyone from your posts, about the new regime....

would you say the future is bright from the meeting or we are doomed?

I haven't heard or seen anything to make me change my view that we are relegated.I am now reasonably confident that Andrew Chalmers isplanning and putting things in place for the longer term. He gave us too many specifics for that to be in doubt.I am still a bit confused though as to why therefore we are in this slump, although it literally may be as simple as we didn't have the money to get the additional bodies in to halt the slump.I think a sucessful season in C1 will in the short term be better for the club than going again in the Championship, as we are very much going to been in Year 1.2 - this year has in my mind been a totally wasted year.I don't think the future is bright. It could be or it might not, it is way too early to say. We have sound plnas on paper but they cost money. We have some good juniiors but can we keep the key ones. We have reasonable crowds but what will they be after the disappointment of this year?OTOH we will have significantly more cash next year, as we won't have to pay the rugby debts again, plus whatever seasontticket sales there may be, all that money will be in the pot unlike this year, plus we already apparently have a full set of sponsors signed up whereas much of teh sponsorships last year were paid to the old guard.But at the moment my abiding concern is that although ChaLowe must surely be putting money in, by all accounts there isn't any significant money for much in the way of major (even by our standards) signings. That could work either way, though, some of our best acquisitions in modern history didn' actually cost a lot, if anything, so with a wet sail and a fair wind, it can be done.I'd like to hope that next season we can be a bit of a poor man's Toronto, and have the first full pre-season and full season with all our players for them to get to know the coach and each other, and start to build something. If it all stays reasonably intact as AC suggests it should, then if we are the form team next year we might have a tolerable season as the big dog in the yard.And of course there is the possibility that as was reported on radio that there may be an extended Championship next year so promotion but no relegation. I'm sort of 50/50 on that one. If it hapens then I assume it is at the behest of the Championship clubs as the last thing they want is the Bulls out of this league, and the C1 clubs don't realy get a say. It would also save the Bash for the RFL as without us that could actually be a financial disaster.So in summary I'm kinda teetering on the edge of a touch of mild optimism that we might actually survive, and if we played our cards right, have a reasonable 2018. But it must be said that there is a very hard road ahead. I wouldn't even want to mention the SL words as the top division is a seven day camel ride away from where we are now.