WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Meeting Andrew Chalmers

 
Post a reply

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:36 pm
bowlingboy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 765
FA I would class you as sceptical as anyone from your posts, about the new regime....
would you say the future is bright from the meeting or we are doomed?

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:53 pm
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2116
Location: Bradford
Not a deal breaker, and would require some organisation to fix, but the first thing is that F/T players train early mornings most days and P/T train in the evening, after work. You would need them all to train together hopefully.
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 3:01 pm
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7527
Highlander wrote:
Not a deal breaker, and would require some organisation to fix, but the first thing is that F/T players train early mornings most days and P/T train in the evening, after work. You would need them all to train together hopefully.


I can think of a load of reasons why it would never work and struggle to think of 1 reason why it could work.

Ive always said the best part time players are better than the worst full time players and unfortunately Bradford only had the pick of the worst full time players at such short notice. If Bradford went part time I think they would still be a good draw for players but staying full time nobody with ambition is going to end up playing for them.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 4:47 pm
Anita Madigan Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jul 22, 2016 4:01 pm
Posts: 57
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
I can think of a load of reasons why it would never work and struggle to think of 1 reason why it could work.

Ive always said the best part time players are better than the worst full time players and unfortunately Bradford only had the pick of the worst full time players at such short notice. If Bradford went part time I think they would still be a good draw for players but staying full time nobody with ambition is going to end up playing for them.

Hard to disagree with that statement to be honest. Coming back from C1 will be a tall order. Not sure we will build a squad good enough to bounce back at the first time of asking. We are dooomeddd, someone turn off the life support.

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:10 pm
madasmcmadammcmad2 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jan 25, 2010 10:11 am
Posts: 364
BBC Sport‏ @gledders1983 4m4 minutes ago
More
Bradford Bulls confirm a Middle East consortium ready to invest if the RFL & Super League Europe grant them a return to the top tier
The more he talked of his honour,the faster we counted our spoons.

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:16 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 470
Location: Depends whose asking
paulwalker71 wrote:
Right, here's where I am on this whole thread...

I've had a gutful of rumours, innuendo, hints and winks. I got burned out on that last Christmas and New Year with all the false promises and rumours that ultimately ended with nothing. So you'll perhaps understand why I don't want another load of it now.

So, Mr redeverready: if you actually KNOW something (emphasis on 'know') then let's have a proper post spelling out exactly what it is you know. No more nods and winks, no more vague allusion, no more references to 'three wise men' and 'I think I already told you that earlier'.

Tell us what you know in plain English. Because along with, I am sure, quite a few others, I'm sick to the back teeth of people who rather appear as if they enjoy knowing what the rest of us don't

:SHOOT:

:CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:29 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2565
Location: No longer Bradford
madasmcmadammcmad2 wrote:
BBC Sport‏ @gledders1983 4m4 minutes ago
More
Bradford Bulls confirm a Middle East consortium ready to invest if the RFL & Super League Europe grant them a return to the top tier


That lad gets far too many bites. People are too stupid to learn.

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:49 pm
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7527
HamsterChops wrote:
That lad gets far too many bites. People are too stupid to learn.


Funny the first time he did it but its like a broken comedian trying to make money off 10 year old jokes.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:02 pm
redeverready User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 12, 2006 9:04 pm
Posts: 14934
Location: Gods County
paulwalker71 wrote:
Right, here's where I am on this whole thread...

I've had a gutful of rumours, innuendo, hints and winks. I got burned out on that last Christmas and New Year with all the false promises and rumours that ultimately ended with nothing. So you'll perhaps understand why I don't want another load of it now.

So, Mr redeverready: if you actually KNOW something (emphasis on 'know') then let's have a proper post spelling out exactly what it is you know. No more nods and winks, no more vague allusion, no more references to 'three wise men' and 'I think I already told you that earlier'.

Tell us what you know in plain English. Because along with, I am sure, quite a few others, I'm sick to the back teeth of people who rather appear as if they enjoy knowing what the rest of us don't

:SHOOT:
I've said from day 1 we wouldn't go down I wasn't aware what the plan from the 3 was just something was brewing apparently their is or was a plan off us been back in super league next year.
I can accept failure, but I can't accept not trying.


Michael Jordan

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:08 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1038
Location: Waiting
madasmcmadammcmad2 wrote:
BBC Sport‏ @gledders1983 4m4 minutes ago
More
Bradford Bulls confirm a Middle East consortium ready to invest if the RFL & Super League Europe grant them a return to the top tier

What a joke
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bullsmad, ColD, feebleweasel, Fr13daY, hereagain, normycat, Nothus, pie.warrior, Rarebreed, redeverready, RickyF1, Uptonfax and 173 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,588,5302,17276,0424,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM