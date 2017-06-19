|
FA I would class you as sceptical as anyone from your posts, about the new regime....
would you say the future is bright from the meeting or we are doomed?
Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:53 pm
Not a deal breaker, and would require some organisation to fix, but the first thing is that F/T players train early mornings most days and P/T train in the evening, after work. You would need them all to train together hopefully.
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 3:01 pm
Highlander wrote:
I can think of a load of reasons why it would never work and struggle to think of 1 reason why it could work.
Ive always said the best part time players are better than the worst full time players and unfortunately Bradford only had the pick of the worst full time players at such short notice. If Bradford went part time I think they would still be a good draw for players but staying full time nobody with ambition is going to end up playing for them.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 4:47 pm
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Hard to disagree with that statement to be honest. Coming back from C1 will be a tall order. Not sure we will build a squad good enough to bounce back at the first time of asking. We are dooomeddd, someone turn off the life support.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:10 pm
BBC Sport @gledders1983 4m4 minutes ago
Bradford Bulls confirm a Middle East consortium ready to invest if the RFL & Super League Europe grant them a return to the top tier
The more he talked of his honour,the faster we counted our spoons.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:16 pm
paulwalker71 wrote:
Right, here's where I am on this whole thread...
I've had a gutful of rumours, innuendo, hints and winks. I got burned out on that last Christmas and New Year with all the false promises and rumours that ultimately ended with nothing. So you'll perhaps understand why I don't want another load of it now.
So, Mr redeverready: if you actually KNOW something (emphasis on 'know') then let's have a proper post spelling out exactly what it is you know. No more nods and winks, no more vague allusion, no more references to 'three wise men' and 'I think I already told you that earlier'.
Tell us what you know in plain English. Because along with, I am sure, quite a few others, I'm sick to the back teeth of people who rather appear as if they enjoy knowing what the rest of us don't
Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:29 pm
madasmcmadammcmad2 wrote:
That lad gets far too many bites. People are too stupid to learn.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:49 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
That lad gets far too many bites. People are too stupid to learn.
Funny the first time he did it but its like a broken comedian trying to make money off 10 year old jokes.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:02 pm
paulwalker71 wrote:
I've said from day 1 we wouldn't go down I wasn't aware what the plan from the 3 was just something was brewing apparently their is or was a plan off us been back in super league next year.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:08 pm
madasmcmadammcmad2 wrote:
What a joke
