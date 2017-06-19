|
Like virtually all fans I believed the RFL gave us a poisoned chalice making us stay in the Championship with no team or money, just to satisfy their needs.
We are heading for C1 where we should have been put this year. The only hope I have is that Hull KR replace Catalans in SL. What will the RFL do then? The likes of Batley Fax Dewsbury will be struggling crowds wise when London, Tolouse, Toronto and Catalans arrive to play there. There must be some Championship Chairman panicking at the thought of no HKR or Bulls to give them bumper crowds. Well done Fat Man.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:29 am
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
By who?
If the RFL dont run the RFL who does?
Don't know the percentages, but the SL clubs & Sky run rugby league. The RFL still runs the RFL
When the SL clubs voted to hit us with the 1yr central funding hit that did for Omar and ultimately tipped us out of the SL, RFL were unable/unwilling to argue against.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:51 am
Right, here's where I am on this whole thread...
I've had a gutful of rumours, innuendo, hints and winks. I got burned out on that last Christmas and New Year with all the false promises and rumours that ultimately ended with nothing. So you'll perhaps understand why I don't want another load of it now.
So, Mr redeverready: if you actually KNOW something (emphasis on 'know') then let's have a proper post spelling out exactly what it is you know. No more nods and winks, no more vague allusion, no more references to 'three wise men' and 'I think I already told you that earlier'.
Tell us what you know in plain English. Because along with, I am sure, quite a few others, I'm sick to the back teeth of people who rather appear as if they enjoy knowing what the rest of us don't
Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:44 am
Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:20 am
Makes no difference to this season. The owners are going to struggle to make ends meet with ever decreasing crowds as it becomes obvious we're not competing this year. It's all very well saying "you've got a club haven't you?" but if you want to attract people to games you need to do better than that.
If it is just Chalmers and Lowe bankrolling things we'll struggle to see the season out. If there's some mystery sugar daddy I hope he's got deep pockets.
If it turns out we're really down and it is C1 next year the club is going to have to pull its finger out with the marketing and promotion. That's if we get that far.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:38 am
woolly07 wrote:
I listened to Karl Harrison before the game and when asked who was going down he said he believes nobody will. The Championship chairmen have been called to an RFL meeting next week and Karl thinks the Championship will be expanded by two to make CH1 purely for growing clubs - forgot the name he called it. If so, it will need to be announced very soon as clubs will be deciding on their budgets for next year.
His thoughts on full time is interesting. He says there are many good players out there that would come to us but can't because they have good jobs or own businesses. He said he would put us part time or on a hybrid system so we could sign them while we are in a lower division. It sounds feasible when it is explained by someone of his knowledge. Karl is having a meeting with Chalmers next week about how to get players in. Gledhill jokingly said he should be our director of rugby. Many a true word said in jest I would say about that.
One worrying point was his lads with us want to stay with us and he would advise them to stay as money isn't everything at their age but he said the Bulls haven't started talking to them yet.
I wonder if a lot of things are being put on hold possibly till after the meeting with the RFL and what they are going to put to the clubs. If the RFL ask them to vote on increasing the league to 14 would they vote against it knowing that they will lose many 10s of thousands of pounds not just with losing us but a possible extra 4 games. Chairmen tend to look at the money first I would suspect.
I am now expecting to be playing in the lower league as this team can't win enough games to stay up and I just can't see us signing many more when we really needed them two months ago - but, I still have this gut feeling that something is going on in the background. What has happened so far just doesn't make sense and it wouldn't surprise me if the RFL announce no relegation and Chalmers just looks at fans and smiles and says "what a surprise" smiles again and wanders off. I am probably wrong but maybe not.
Thanks you for listening, hope you enjoyed the broadcast.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 11:22 am
Hmm so on the one hand Karl Harrison says the Bulls haven't started talking to the kids he represents (includes Ethan Ryan) - but on the other Chalmers told FA and Friday "All the players know where they stand regarding contracts."
Someone's being economical with the truth here.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 11:36 am
Chalmers was probably just referring to the letter all the players got, and that should we go down their contracts are (probably) voided or something.
Realistically, how are the owners supposed to start negotiating contracts now when we have no idea what league we'll be in?
If it were me than I'd probably assume we're down now, especially after Sunday's result. So perhaps they can now start drawing up some forecasts and budgets, work out what they can afford to offer everyone and make them some (probably p!ss poor) offers.
Either that or we go part time and sign a completely new squad in the off season
Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:19 pm
Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:29 pm
Nothus wrote:
Chalmers was probably just referring to the letter all the players got, and that should we go down their contracts are (probably) voided or something.
Realistically, how are the owners supposed to start negotiating contracts now when we have no idea what league we'll be in
...
True that. The players are basically on one year contracts as the new owners didn't know anything much about them, when they had little option but to sign whoever remained. With Chisholm, he wasn't here, he was on the other side of the globe at the time.
AC did talk a bit about fulltime and part time players at the meeting. He said the F/T P/T thing isn't as clear cut at this level as people think. There are players with well paid work who may be better and more talented than many C / C1 level players but are not prepared to go full time, whther cos they don't want a pay cut,or don't want to leave their job or close their business. So he said it is perfectly possible to sign a better lower league P/T player than F/T. And so if you were insisting on F/T then you'd miss any players in this category, who don't want to be F/T
