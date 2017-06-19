woolly07 wrote:

I listened to Karl Harrison before the game and when asked who was going down he said he believes nobody will. The Championship chairmen have been called to an RFL meeting next week and Karl thinks the Championship will be expanded by two to make CH1 purely for growing clubs - forgot the name he called it. If so, it will need to be announced very soon as clubs will be deciding on their budgets for next year.

His thoughts on full time is interesting. He says there are many good players out there that would come to us but can't because they have good jobs or own businesses. He said he would put us part time or on a hybrid system so we could sign them while we are in a lower division. It sounds feasible when it is explained by someone of his knowledge. Karl is having a meeting with Chalmers next week about how to get players in. Gledhill jokingly said he should be our director of rugby. Many a true word said in jest I would say about that.

One worrying point was his lads with us want to stay with us and he would advise them to stay as money isn't everything at their age but he said the Bulls haven't started talking to them yet.



I wonder if a lot of things are being put on hold possibly till after the meeting with the RFL and what they are going to put to the clubs. If the RFL ask them to vote on increasing the league to 14 would they vote against it knowing that they will lose many 10s of thousands of pounds not just with losing us but a possible extra 4 games. Chairmen tend to look at the money first I would suspect.



I am now expecting to be playing in the lower league as this team can't win enough games to stay up and I just can't see us signing many more when we really needed them two months ago - but, I still have this gut feeling that something is going on in the background. What has happened so far just doesn't make sense and it wouldn't surprise me if the RFL announce no relegation and Chalmers just looks at fans and smiles and says "what a surprise" smiles again and wanders off. I am probably wrong but maybe not.