WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Meeting Andrew Chalmers

 
Post a reply

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:24 am
ifallwerelikemumby Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon May 14, 2012 7:53 am
Posts: 277
Like virtually all fans I believed the RFL gave us a poisoned chalice making us stay in the Championship with no team or money, just to satisfy their needs.
We are heading for C1 where we should have been put this year. The only hope I have is that Hull KR replace Catalans in SL. What will the RFL do then? The likes of Batley Fax Dewsbury will be struggling crowds wise when London, Tolouse, Toronto and Catalans arrive to play there. There must be some Championship Chairman panicking at the thought of no HKR or Bulls to give them bumper crowds. Well done Fat Man.
Beer is the root of all my problems, ironically it solves them too Homer

Simpson that is

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:29 am
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2114
Location: Bradford
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
By who?

If the RFL dont run the RFL who does?


Don't know the percentages, but the SL clubs & Sky run rugby league. The RFL still runs the RFL :wink:

When the SL clubs voted to hit us with the 1yr central funding hit that did for Omar and ultimately tipped us out of the SL, RFL were unable/unwilling to argue against.
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:51 am
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3200
Location: Bradford
Right, here's where I am on this whole thread...

I've had a gutful of rumours, innuendo, hints and winks. I got burned out on that last Christmas and New Year with all the false promises and rumours that ultimately ended with nothing. So you'll perhaps understand why I don't want another load of it now.

So, Mr redeverready: if you actually KNOW something (emphasis on 'know') then let's have a proper post spelling out exactly what it is you know. No more nods and winks, no more vague allusion, no more references to 'three wise men' and 'I think I already told you that earlier'.

Tell us what you know in plain English. Because along with, I am sure, quite a few others, I'm sick to the back teeth of people who rather appear as if they enjoy knowing what the rest of us don't

:SHOOT:

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:44 am
bullpower2014 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jan 27, 2014 3:47 am
Posts: 6
paulwalker71 wrote:
Right, here's where I am on this whole thread...

I've had a gutful of rumours, innuendo, hints and winks. I got burned out on that last Christmas and New Year with all the false promises and rumours that ultimately ended with nothing. So you'll perhaps understand why I don't want another load of it now.

So, Mr redeverready: if you actually KNOW something (emphasis on 'know') then let's have a proper post spelling out exactly what it is you know. No more nods and winks, no more vague allusion, no more references to 'three wise men' and 'I think I already told you that earlier'.

Tell us what you know in plain English. Because along with, I am sure, quite a few others, I'm sick to the back teeth of people who rather appear as if they enjoy knowing what the rest of us don't

:SHOOT:


:BOW:

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:20 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26802
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Makes no difference to this season. The owners are going to struggle to make ends meet with ever decreasing crowds as it becomes obvious we're not competing this year. It's all very well saying "you've got a club haven't you?" but if you want to attract people to games you need to do better than that.

If it is just Chalmers and Lowe bankrolling things we'll struggle to see the season out. If there's some mystery sugar daddy I hope he's got deep pockets.

If it turns out we're really down and it is C1 next year the club is going to have to pull its finger out with the marketing and promotion. That's if we get that far.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:38 am
MicktheGled User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7564
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
woolly07 wrote:
I listened to Karl Harrison before the game and when asked who was going down he said he believes nobody will. The Championship chairmen have been called to an RFL meeting next week and Karl thinks the Championship will be expanded by two to make CH1 purely for growing clubs - forgot the name he called it. If so, it will need to be announced very soon as clubs will be deciding on their budgets for next year.
His thoughts on full time is interesting. He says there are many good players out there that would come to us but can't because they have good jobs or own businesses. He said he would put us part time or on a hybrid system so we could sign them while we are in a lower division. It sounds feasible when it is explained by someone of his knowledge. Karl is having a meeting with Chalmers next week about how to get players in. Gledhill jokingly said he should be our director of rugby. Many a true word said in jest I would say about that.
One worrying point was his lads with us want to stay with us and he would advise them to stay as money isn't everything at their age but he said the Bulls haven't started talking to them yet.

I wonder if a lot of things are being put on hold possibly till after the meeting with the RFL and what they are going to put to the clubs. If the RFL ask them to vote on increasing the league to 14 would they vote against it knowing that they will lose many 10s of thousands of pounds not just with losing us but a possible extra 4 games. Chairmen tend to look at the money first I would suspect.

I am now expecting to be playing in the lower league as this team can't win enough games to stay up and I just can't see us signing many more when we really needed them two months ago - but, I still have this gut feeling that something is going on in the background. What has happened so far just doesn't make sense and it wouldn't surprise me if the RFL announce no relegation and Chalmers just looks at fans and smiles and says "what a surprise" smiles again and wanders off. I am probably wrong but maybe not.


Thanks you for listening, hope you enjoyed the broadcast.

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 11:22 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26802
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Hmm so on the one hand Karl Harrison says the Bulls haven't started talking to the kids he represents (includes Ethan Ryan) - but on the other Chalmers told FA and Friday "All the players know where they stand regarding contracts."

Someone's being economical with the truth here.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bat Lad, Bramley Dog, Bullmans Parade, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, Creedy Bull, debaser, Fr13daY, Highlander, martinwildbull, Nothus, Old_Northern, RickyF1, Stockwell & Smales, Yahoo [Bot] and 198 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,588,1932,17576,0424,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM