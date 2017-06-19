WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:24 am
Like virtually all fans I believed the RFL gave us a poisoned chalice making us stay in the Championship with no team or money, just to satisfy their needs.
We are heading for C1 where we should have been put this year. The only hope I have is that Hull KR replace Catalans in SL. What will the RFL do then? The likes of Batley Fax Dewsbury will be struggling crowds wise when London, Tolouse, Toronto and Catalans arrive to play there. There must be some Championship Chairman panicking at the thought of no HKR or Bulls to give them bumper crowds. Well done Fat Man.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:29 am
Don't know the percentages, but the SL clubs & Sky run rugby league. The RFL still runs the RFL :wink:

When the SL clubs voted to hit us with the 1yr central funding hit that did for Omar and ultimately tipped us out of the SL, RFL were unable/unwilling to argue against.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:51 am
Right, here's where I am on this whole thread...

I've had a gutful of rumours, innuendo, hints and winks. I got burned out on that last Christmas and New Year with all the false promises and rumours that ultimately ended with nothing. So you'll perhaps understand why I don't want another load of it now.

So, Mr redeverready: if you actually KNOW something (emphasis on 'know') then let's have a proper post spelling out exactly what it is you know. No more nods and winks, no more vague allusion, no more references to 'three wise men' and 'I think I already told you that earlier'.

Tell us what you know in plain English. Because along with, I am sure, quite a few others, I'm sick to the back teeth of people who rather appear as if they enjoy knowing what the rest of us don't

Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:44 am
Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:20 am
Makes no difference to this season. The owners are going to struggle to make ends meet with ever decreasing crowds as it becomes obvious we're not competing this year. It's all very well saying "you've got a club haven't you?" but if you want to attract people to games you need to do better than that.

If it is just Chalmers and Lowe bankrolling things we'll struggle to see the season out. If there's some mystery sugar daddy I hope he's got deep pockets.

If it turns out we're really down and it is C1 next year the club is going to have to pull its finger out with the marketing and promotion. That's if we get that far.
