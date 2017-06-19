Right, here's where I am on this whole thread...I've had a gutful of rumours, innuendo, hints and winks. I got burned out on that last Christmas and New Year with all the false promises and rumours that ultimately ended with nothing. So you'll perhaps understand why I don't want another load of it now.So, Mr redeverready: if you actually KNOW something (emphasis on 'know') then let's have a proper post spelling out exactly what it is you know. No more nods and winks, no more vague allusion, no more references to 'three wise men' and 'I think I already told you that earlier'.Tell us what you know in plain English. Because along with, I am sure, quite a few others, I'm sick to the back teeth of people who rather appear as if they enjoy knowing what the rest of us don't