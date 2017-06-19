Like virtually all fans I believed the RFL gave us a poisoned chalice making us stay in the Championship with no team or money, just to satisfy their needs.

We are heading for C1 where we should have been put this year. The only hope I have is that Hull KR replace Catalans in SL. What will the RFL do then? The likes of Batley Fax Dewsbury will be struggling crowds wise when London, Tolouse, Toronto and Catalans arrive to play there. There must be some Championship Chairman panicking at the thought of no HKR or Bulls to give them bumper crowds. Well done Fat Man.