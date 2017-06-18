WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:35 pm
bowlingboy
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 764
Heard the same...apparently fev have said they will walk if we are allowed to stay up...
Where to exactly I don't know, maybe the NRL?

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:54 pm
dddooommm
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 3057
bowlingboy wrote:
Heard the same...apparently fev have said they will walk if we are allowed to stay up...
Where to exactly I don't know, maybe the NRL?
Image
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
//www.bullbuilder.co.uk/

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:14 pm
Nothus
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4304
Location: Bradford
bowlingboy wrote:
Heard the same...apparently fev have said they will walk if we are allowed to stay up...
Where to exactly I don't know, maybe the NRL?


Where have you heard this about Fev? I can't see why they would care that much either way, and it doesn't take a genius to see that it would hurt them financially if they lost the gate money from their game against us. Let's see how many they get at home to Toronto next season :roll:

Anyway I still can't see anything like that happening until 2019, but I guess we'll know more once this meeting is over with...

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:34 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 468
Location: Depends whose asking
I apologise now to all other RL teams if by some "trick-of-hand" the Bulls are kept up next season just because the RFL have decided thats what they want.
It just makes a whole mockery of the situation.
We might as well not played at all this season if the end result didnt matter.
Its a farce, if it actually happens.

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:37 pm
redeverready
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 12, 2006 9:04 pm
Posts: 14933
Location: Gods County
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
I apologise now to all other RL teams if by some "trick-of-hand" the Bulls are kept up next season just because the RFL have decided thats what they want.
It just makes a whole mockery of the situation.
We might as well not played at all this season if the end result didnt matter.
Its a farce, if it actually happens.

It's not a RFL plan they have been rail roaded in to it.
I can accept failure, but I can't accept not trying.


Michael Jordan

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:40 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 468
Location: Depends whose asking
redeverready wrote:
It's not a RFL plan they have been rail roaded in to it.

By who?

If the RFL dont run the RFL who does?

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:43 pm
bowlingboy
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 764
Hi Red, does koukash actually own the Bulls?

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:44 pm
redeverready
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 12, 2006 9:04 pm
Posts: 14933
Location: Gods County
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
By who?

If the RFL dont run the RFL who does?

I'm sure my past posts answer this,
I can accept failure, but I can't accept not trying.


Michael Jordan

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:54 pm
Rarebreed
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 22, 2013 6:38 pm
Posts: 382
How far have we got with the speculation above logic? Over the 3 admins. we have speculated all the positive and negative spins that were humanely unfeasible. What has actually happened is that the status remains as Quo: ie We have consistently gone down to the lowest denominator, with actually no one at HQ giving a fig about where we would end up. Reality is the most difficult truth to accept. Hope and the RFL are not good bed fellows!
Sadness is the most damming verdict I am seeing with many of our supporters, and when people begin to accept the inevitable, hope and enthusiasm for the future begins to disappear. :SHOOT:

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:25 am
rugbyreddog
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3909
Location: Hornsea
But surely it's a case of finding your level. We are poop this year. Keeping us up for no reason won't make us any better next year. It's not as though we just need to tinker about with 1 or 2 positions.
These conspiracy theories are just to create a bit of interest to keep the fans turning up. However it's just like any other commodity, you don't keep buying it hoping it will get better, you wait until it's got better and then you try it again.
Users browsing this forum: 666, Anita Madigan, Bramley Dog, Bullnorthern, Bullsmad, dddooommm, feebleweasel, Fr13daY, Jabebby, martinwildbull, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, redeverready, rugbyreddog and 143 guests

