But surely it's a case of finding your level. We are poop this year. Keeping us up for no reason won't make us any better next year. It's not as though we just need to tinker about with 1 or 2 positions.
These conspiracy theories are just to create a bit of interest to keep the fans turning up. However it's just like any other commodity, you don't keep buying it hoping it will get better, you wait until it's got better and then you try it again.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 666, Anita Madigan, Bramley Dog, Bullnorthern, Bullsmad, dddooommm, feebleweasel, Fr13daY, Jabebby, martinwildbull, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, redeverready, rugbyreddog and 143 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|