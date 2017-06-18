bowlingboy wrote: Heard the same...apparently fev have said they will walk if we are allowed to stay up...

Where to exactly I don't know, maybe the NRL?

Where have you heard this about Fev? I can't see why they would care that much either way, and it doesn't take a genius to see that it would hurt them financially if they lost the gate money from their game against us. Let's see how many they get at home to Toronto next seasonAnyway I still can't see anything like that happening until 2019, but I guess we'll know more once this meeting is over with...