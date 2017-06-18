|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3907Location:
Hornsea
|
P.S.
We've had to put up with this poop for 4 years.
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:28 pm
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27845Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
With regard to the penalties, these were not for administration, it was worse than that, the club went into liquidation. The scenario you therefore had was to get permission to join the RFL and operate as Bradford Bulls. It's a weird hybrid situation, and I don't agree with the RFL's actions, but can see where they are coming from: the rest of the clubs who didn't go tits, to whom the continued existence of a Bulls in the league with "no penalty" would seemingly be unacceptable. The fact that by liquidation the whole thing has been crushed, apparently counts for nothing.
We were told that the offer set out was it, mon-negotiable. To me, though, the whole idea of making us start in Champ was clearly just for the RFL's benefit, so as not to screw up the fixtures, or have to deal with a last minute "promotion" to put us where we should have been, C1. That's where you start. That's were very clearly we should have started. And as s completely new company and club, starting from scratch a week before the season, there should have been no way we should have had any points deduction in C1. There would be no logic in doing so.
But the RFL had already decided it was Champ or nowt, and with hindsight that was as fatal a stipulation as it seemed to many ( most? ) of us before a pass was thrown.
I do get why they insist the "rugby debts" are paid, as if you want to play under the same label in the same league, then it's clearly a hard one to swallow for other clubs who were owed money by "the Bulls". Not saying it's logical, but I see it. But ATEOTD we got the RFL out of a hole, including their obligation under the lease for rugby to be played at Odsal.
We are all disappointed at the last 2 months and it is not my aim to suggest everything has been done perfectly, I'm sure some of the mistakes speak for themselves. But it seems to me that just like the RFL holed the OK ship below the waterline, they torpedoed this one.
This incidentally was not a view confirmed by AC at the meeting, he was circumspect preferring I think to just stay neutral on the stipulations, maybe he thought as he can't change it, what would be the point.
Just a final word to mention that for the record we were 8th in the league when OK departed, a million pounds lighter.
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:55 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7523
|
herr rigsby wrote:
How do you know incomings are reduced ?
Are you privy to next years sponsorship deals ?
Basic common sense really unless you think the opinion on here isnt that of the general population of Bulls fans and suddenly sponsorship for next season has gone up.
|
"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein
"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein
"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:57 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7523
|
It also must have been in the back of the RFL's mind that Bradford could have been in a position to spoil the Toronto party and they wouldnt want that.
|
"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein
"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein
"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:05 pm
|
Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 781
|
I know we have a squad of full time professional players but if we hadn't have had the liquidation and been on a steady footing how many of these players would be in our first team squad.
Yes they are blamed for losing to part timers but many of our team are poor quality or just not ready for first team rugby and would be still unknown to us.
I always found it hard to blame an apprentice or an unskilled person if they made a mistake if they had done their best but they simply weren't up to it. I look at these players in the same way. Most of them probably are at their best but we need them to perform at a level they aren't capable of. They were the ones that were left or are the ones that are not needed at their own team.
Last edited by woolly07
on Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:08 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:08 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 15, 2009 8:46 am
Posts: 266
|
[quote="Greg Florimos Boots"]Basic common sense really unless you think the opinion on here isnt that of the general population of Bulls fans and suddenly sponsorship for next season has gone up.[/quote]
Yet the main sponsors money went to the previous administration along with a number of season ticket payments
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:10 pm
|
mat
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 9094
Location: bradford
|
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Basic common sense really unless you think the opinion on here isnt that of the general population of Bulls fans and suddenly sponsorship for next season has gone up.
In terms of actual money coming into the current holding company then sponsorship, central funding and season tickets will all see an increase next year. Any amount coming in will be greater than the £0 they got this year. The sponsorship and vast bulk of the season ticket money went to the previous owners and disappeared in the admin. The central fundin was withheld by RFL to pay rugby debts of the previous owner.
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:15 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2981
|
Don't worry guys Big Nige won't be taking over a bottom division team next season
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:16 pm
|
mat
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 9094
Location: bradford
|
roger daly wrote:
Don't worry guys Big Nige won't be taking over a bottom division team next season
so he taking over fax instead?
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:22 pm
|
Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 781
|
I listened to Karl Harrison before the game and when asked who was going down he said he believes nobody will. The Championship chairmen have been called to an RFL meeting next week and Karl thinks the Championship will be expanded by two to make CH1 purely for growing clubs - forgot the name he called it. If so, it will need to be announced very soon as clubs will be deciding on their budgets for next year.
His thoughts on full time is interesting. He says there are many good players out there that would come to us but can't because they have good jobs or own businesses. He said he would put us part time or on a hybrid system so we could sign them while we are in a lower division. It sounds feasible when it is explained by someone of his knowledge. Karl is having a meeting with Chalmers next week about how to get players in. Gledhill jokingly said he should be our director of rugby. Many a true word said in jest I would say about that.
One worrying point was his lads with us want to stay with us and he would advise them to stay as money isn't everything at their age but he said the Bulls haven't started talking to them yet.
I wonder if a lot of things are being put on hold possibly till after the meeting with the RFL and what they are going to put to the clubs. If the RFL ask them to vote on increasing the league to 14 would they vote against it knowing that they will lose many 10s of thousands of pounds not just with losing us but a possible extra 4 games. Chairmen tend to look at the money first I would suspect.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, Bendybulls, Bets'y Bulls, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, bringbackjimmy, Bullseye, dddooommm, Five and last, FloridaBull, Fr13daY, Google [Bot], Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, MDF3, normycat, Northern Lad, Rarebreed, roger daly, rugbyreddog, sandy, Smack him Jimmy, Stul, woolly07 and 268 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|