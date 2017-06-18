With regard to the penalties, these were not for administration, it was worse than that, the club went into liquidation. The scenario you therefore had was to get permission to join the RFL and operate as Bradford Bulls. It's a weird hybrid situation, and I don't agree with the RFL's actions, but can see where they are coming from: the rest of the clubs who didn't go tits, to whom the continued existence of a Bulls in the league with "no penalty" would seemingly be unacceptable. The fact that by liquidation the whole thing has been crushed, apparently counts for nothing.



We were told that the offer set out was it, mon-negotiable. To me, though, the whole idea of making us start in Champ was clearly just for the RFL's benefit, so as not to screw up the fixtures, or have to deal with a last minute "promotion" to put us where we should have been, C1. That's where you start. That's were very clearly we should have started. And as s completely new company and club, starting from scratch a week before the season, there should have been no way we should have had any points deduction in C1. There would be no logic in doing so.



But the RFL had already decided it was Champ or nowt, and with hindsight that was as fatal a stipulation as it seemed to many ( most? ) of us before a pass was thrown.



I do get why they insist the "rugby debts" are paid, as if you want to play under the same label in the same league, then it's clearly a hard one to swallow for other clubs who were owed money by "the Bulls". Not saying it's logical, but I see it. But ATEOTD we got the RFL out of a hole, including their obligation under the lease for rugby to be played at Odsal.



We are all disappointed at the last 2 months and it is not my aim to suggest everything has been done perfectly, I'm sure some of the mistakes speak for themselves. But it seems to me that just like the RFL holed the OK ship below the waterline, they torpedoed this one.



This incidentally was not a view confirmed by AC at the meeting, he was circumspect preferring I think to just stay neutral on the stipulations, maybe he thought as he can't change it, what would be the point.



Just a final word to mention that for the record we were 8th in the league when OK departed, a million pounds lighter.