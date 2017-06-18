|
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7521
|
Im surprised nobody has questioned how you run a team with some part time players and some full time players. It is simply not possible to make something like that work, the penny will drop with that though at some point. To be fair it does sound as though he has just said what he thinks people want to hear and there has to be a lot of questions about why they seem to be intent on increasing outgoings while all the time incomings are decreasing. A superstore? Expanding Academy, reserves set up, it all costs money that Championship teams cant afford let alone Champ 1 teams and even more so considering its highly likely the Bradford struggle to pay the rent on Odsal so somewhere along the line someone is going to have to stump up some money and my question would be are they good for it?
|
"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein
"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein
"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 11:33 am
|
Joined: Thu Jul 24, 2014 11:56 am
Posts: 106
|
If as rumoured that franchising is returning in 2019, maybe part of the requirements are to have a reserve team and a better academy than present?
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 12:20 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4303
Location: Bradford
|
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Im not sure they will be cursing the RFL more the total ineptness that Bradford have been run like. You are right though about the money though, the Fax board stated they would obviously much prefer Bradford to stay up despite what some of our fans think.
The RFL haven't exactly covered themselves in glory in this whole fiasco either. They vouched for Green and were happy to pass him the reigns of the club and look what happened. They have also done the same with the current owners, perhaps even more suspiciously than the last time. Several bidders were in the press stating that their bids were ignored while the RFL opted for Chalmers and Lowe instead.
If we end up in admin (or worse) again in the near future, the RFL will have some serious questions to answer.
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 1:08 pm
|
Fr13daY
Strong-running second rower
Joined:
Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pmPosts:
398Location:
A floating palace of ignorance
|
Nothus wrote:
The RFL haven't exactly covered themselves in glory in this whole fiasco either. They vouched for Green and were happy to pass him the reigns of the club and look what happened. They have also done the same with the current owners, perhaps even more suspiciously than the last time. Several bidders were in the press stating that their bids were ignored while the RFL opted for Chalmers and Lowe instead.
If we end up in admin (or worse) again in the near future, the RFL will have some serious questions to answer.
Not just Green, the RFL nobbled Omar Khans bid after accepting him and then reducing monies etc at the last minute and expecting him to still take it. Which he did, and look where that left us.
|
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 1:25 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 15, 2009 8:46 am
Posts: 265
|
[quote="Greg Florimos Boots"]Im surprised nobody has questioned how you run a team with some part time players and some full time players. It is simply not possible to make something like that work, the penny will drop with that though at some point. To be fair it does sound as though he has just said what he thinks people want to hear and there has to be a lot of questions about why they seem to be intent on increasing outgoings while all the time incomings are decreasing. A superstore? Expanding Academy, reserves set up, it all costs money that Championship teams cant afford let alone Champ 1 teams and even more so considering its highly likely the Bradford struggle to pay the rent on Odsal so somewhere along the line someone is going to have to stump up some money and my question would be are they good for it?[/quote]
How do you know incomings are reduced ?
Are you privy to next years sponsorship deals ?
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:06 pm
|
Joined: Thu Sep 03, 2015 8:38 am
Posts: 65
|
After today's game I've figured out what it is I want.
I WANT TO SEE IMPROVEMENT.
Forget winning the cup or even avoiding relegation. I'm sick of seeing the exact same thing every week. It doesn't work one week and so we try it again.
On BCB they've been discussing Rochdale tactics to slow things up and to roughbit up. We knew on this forum they were going to do that because everybody does it week in week out. THE PERFORMANCE AND TACTICS DONT CHANGE.
So I suggest that those who haven't already take off their blindfold and thinking were blessed for having a team at all because I'm sick of the argument. Every week the answer is they were bigger than us and that isn't cutting it.
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:11 pm
|
Fr13daY
Strong-running second rower
Joined:
Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pmPosts:
398Location:
A floating palace of ignorance
|
HAPEtobehere wrote:
After today's game I've figured out what it is I want.
I WANT TO SEE IMPROVEMENT.
Forget winning the cup or even avoiding relegation. I'm sick of seeing the exact same thing every week. It doesn't work one week and so we try it again.
On BCB they've been discussing Rochdale tactics to slow things up and to roughbit up. We knew on this forum they were going to do that because everybody does it week in week out. THE PERFORMANCE AND TACTICS DONT CHANGE.
So I suggest that those who haven't already take off their blindfold and thinking were blessed for having a team at all because I'm sick of the argument. Every week the answer is they were bigger than us and that isn't cutting it.
The amount of dropped balls, out of position in defence, clueless in attack; we have been like that all season! These are full-time professional Rugby players, being shown up by part-timers week in, week out.
We seem to be getting worse. So much for the Toovey Bounce.....
|
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:20 pm
|
Joined: Thu Sep 03, 2015 8:38 am
Posts: 65
|
Fr13daY wrote:
The amount of dropped balls, out of position in defence, clueless in attack; we have been like that all season! These are full-time professional Rugby players, being shown up by part-timers week in, week out.
We seem to be getting worse. So much for the Toovey Bounce.....
Precisely what I was thinking, off season or not we should be seeing movement in the right direction but quite the opposite
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:23 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3906Location:
Hornsea
|
Toovey says we missed the off season. That must be where they teach them to catch the ball. Up in Queensbury we taught them that at U8's. As for parttimers we already have one, they only concentrate on rugby Mon - Sat.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, Bing [Bot], bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, childofthenorthern, crashmon, dddooommm, debaser, dr_noangel, exiledbull, Fr13daY, Google [Bot], Jabebby, jockabull, M62 J30 TRINITY, MDF3, roofaldo2, rugbyreddog, smiffythebull, Spannerz, Stockwell & Smales, zapperbull and 247 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|