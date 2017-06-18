Im surprised nobody has questioned how you run a team with some part time players and some full time players. It is simply not possible to make something like that work, the penny will drop with that though at some point. To be fair it does sound as though he has just said what he thinks people want to hear and there has to be a lot of questions about why they seem to be intent on increasing outgoings while all the time incomings are decreasing. A superstore? Expanding Academy, reserves set up, it all costs money that Championship teams cant afford let alone Champ 1 teams and even more so considering its highly likely the Bradford struggle to pay the rent on Odsal so somewhere along the line someone is going to have to stump up some money and my question would be are they good for it?