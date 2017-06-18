Greg Florimos Boots

Im surprised nobody has questioned how you run a team with some part time players and some full time players. It is simply not possible to make something like that work, the penny will drop with that though at some point. To be fair it does sound as though he has just said what he thinks people want to hear and there has to be a lot of questions about why they seem to be intent on increasing outgoings while all the time incomings are decreasing. A superstore? Expanding Academy, reserves set up, it all costs money that Championship teams cant afford let alone Champ 1 teams and even more so considering its highly likely the Bradford struggle to pay the rent on Odsal so somewhere along the line someone is going to have to stump up some money and my question would be are they good for it?

If as rumoured that franchising is returning in 2019, maybe part of the requirements are to have a reserve team and a better academy than present?

Greg Florimos Boots wrote: Im not sure they will be cursing the RFL more the total ineptness that Bradford have been run like. You are right though about the money though, the Fax board stated they would obviously much prefer Bradford to stay up despite what some of our fans think.



The RFL haven't exactly covered themselves in glory in this whole fiasco either. They vouched for Green and were happy to pass him the reigns of the club and look what happened. They have also done the same with the current owners, perhaps even more suspiciously than the last time. Several bidders were in the press stating that their bids were ignored while the RFL opted for Chalmers and Lowe instead.

Fr13daY

Not just Green, the RFL nobbled Omar Khans bid after accepting him and then reducing monies etc at the last minute and expecting him to still take it. Which he did, and look where that left us.



How do you know incomings are reduced ?

