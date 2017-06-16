WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Meeting Andrew Chalmers

 
Post a reply

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:56 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 465
Location: Depends whose asking
bullinenemyland wrote:
Sorry, but this place is getting as bad as that frigging supposed Bulls "Supporters" group on facebook. I just wonder what it would take to make any of the moaners and groaners on here happy......................
Its still full of the same old gripes, the same complainers, the same stay away fans (i'll not spend another penny ones). What do you actually want? What is it that you actually think you want to achieve. I'd much rather you all just f*ck off as it would be a much happier place for us lot that just want to go watch some rugby without all the negative heartache. The bad blood is all from doom and gloomers, not the club.........................................

Someone on here (think it was Smack him jimmy?) said all he wants is a winning team. Yes we all want that. How friggin obvious. But so do the other 40 clubs in the scheme of things. I'm going to let you into a little secret... someone has to finish bottom (awaits gasps and shock horror at that fact!!!). That is how sport works.

Here's the facts... we have a club, the club has players (quality or not), we get to go watch said players... I might not be thrilled at the results or performances but compared to 22 weeks ago, I'm pretty pleased that we have just that.

Next year we will probably go down yes. And it will be poop, yes. And we probably will lose more so called lifelong supporters, yes. But i'm fine with that. .................................

Stepping up and doing something at this club is well and truly a thankless task for sure.

I know i'll get loads of stick for this but I really do wonder what it would take (something realistic, not pie in the sky stuff) to actually turn around the current discontent. So rather than just dishing out the general abuse to anyone who shows the slightest positivity in a gloomy rubbish situation, answer this question. What one thing that is realistic to achieve would you like to see that would get you on board and supportive?

Take that response and pass it onto to AC next time you see him walk past you at a game (if you can be bothered to go again that is).


10 out of 10 for sarcasm.

What is it with the fcukin emperors clothes mentality - are we all supposed to pretend that we are happy with the current situation?
We should stop moaning and just pay up our hard earned cash each weekend like good little fans - you sound like one of those old players they keep wheeling out.
Most of us on here have paid £10,000's into this club over the years and you come on here with you sarcastic gob telling me I cant moan about the club - I'd say "f*ck off" but I'd get barred - so I'll just think it!

What one thing would I want you ask? - Well beating the worst performing team in the league 2 weeks ago would have been a good start!! - oops there I go again moaning about how $hite the team us - sorry I meant to say our boys did really well against the Rams we were just unlucky with the bounce of the ball on that day - Happy now?

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:06 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1056
Bull Mania wrote:
No, it definitely happened. Some people on the supoorters facebook group went. Some were throwing their toys out of the pram saying the main people of the supporters group should have gone (certainly a case of feeling they're superior to other fans)

But the couple who did go said the focus group was exactly the right format. Rather than a fans forum where in the past it was more the owner telling the fans what was happening with a whole lot of hot air (followed by winding up petitions., unpaid wages andc administrations) the focus group was more the fans talking by all accounts and sharing their concerns and ideas with the club. They wasn't any shouting arguing that you may get with a big group in a forum with people trying to get thier point across. They said it was exactly the correct format for fans to get their point across. I didn't go to the fans forum but im not too sure how much input the fans had compared to this focus group (which from those that went said it was a decent exercise)


I dont know why I stay part of that particular group on FB there always seems an air of self importance about them

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 1:35 pm
Fr13daY User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm
Posts: 394
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
I received an email this morning from Andrew Chalmers asking for a link to this thread, which I sent. So maybe your concerns WILL be heard (or at least read!).
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 1:40 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 465
Location: Depends whose asking
Fr13daY wrote:
I received an email this morning from Andrew Chalmers asking for a link to this thread, which I sent. So maybe your concerns WILL be heard (or at least read!).


Thanks Fr13daY.

Maybe he should also read previous threads where the majority of us, at the beginning of the season, said we wouldnt judge him too soon, we'd give him chance to settle in and get established; all we wanted was to stay up.

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 1:53 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9837
Location: Here
Hi Andrew.
Can we have some new players please so we don't get relegated?
Thank you.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 3:40 pm
roofaldo2 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2699
Fr13daY wrote:
I received an email this morning from Andrew Chalmers asking for a link to this thread, which I sent. So maybe your concerns WILL be heard (or at least read!).


That or he just wants to make sure that what is being reported is accurate.
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 5:03 pm
Fr13daY User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm
Posts: 394
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
roofaldo2 wrote:
That or he just wants to make sure that what is being reported is accurate.


Of course. That's why I sent it to him first!
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 12:49 am
Mr Dog Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm
Posts: 522
Location: Not there
Fr13daY wrote:
I received an email this morning from Andrew Chalmers asking for a link to this thread, which I sent. So maybe your concerns WILL be heard (or at least read!).


So he is/was unable to find this forum? Clearly someone with his finger on......My God, you really are all delusional and the glory days will be back soon........

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:13 am
Fr13daY User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm
Posts: 394
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
Mr Dog wrote:
So he is/was unable to find this forum? Clearly someone with his finger on......My God, you really are all delusional and the glory days will be back soon........


I'm not quite sure I follow you here. Because someone who doesn't know this site can't find a specific thread on it we are 'delusional' about the future of the club?

I think the feedback here has been pretty realistic in that we don't expect an imminent return to the glory days, but that more information from the owners too keep fans in the loop is desperately needed. If AC asks for a direct link to this thread so he can see the feedback from fans himself that had to be a good thing, right?
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, bowlingboy, Bullnorthern, CHEADLE LEYTHER, Fr13daY, Highlander, Old_Northern, roger daly, Stockwell & Smales, The Chronicler of Chiswic, Tricky2309, Wildthing and 142 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,587,4921,75376,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM