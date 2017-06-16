bullinenemyland wrote:
Sorry, but this place is getting as bad as that frigging supposed Bulls "Supporters" group on facebook. I just wonder what it would take to make any of the moaners and groaners on here happy......................
Its still full of the same old gripes, the same complainers, the same stay away fans (i'll not spend another penny ones). What do you actually want? What is it that you actually think you want to achieve. I'd much rather you all just f*ck off as it would be a much happier place for us lot that just want to go watch some rugby without all the negative heartache. The bad blood is all from doom and gloomers, not the club.........................................
Someone on here (think it was Smack him jimmy?) said all he wants is a winning team. Yes we all want that. How friggin obvious. But so do the other 40 clubs in the scheme of things. I'm going to let you into a little secret... someone has to finish bottom (awaits gasps and shock horror at that fact!!!). That is how sport works.
Here's the facts... we have a club, the club has players (quality or not), we get to go watch said players... I might not be thrilled at the results or performances but compared to 22 weeks ago, I'm pretty pleased that we have just that.
Next year we will probably go down yes. And it will be poop, yes. And we probably will lose more so called lifelong supporters, yes. But i'm fine with that. .................................
Stepping up and doing something at this club is well and truly a thankless task for sure.
I know i'll get loads of stick for this but I really do wonder what it would take (something realistic, not pie in the sky stuff) to actually turn around the current discontent. So rather than just dishing out the general abuse to anyone who shows the slightest positivity in a gloomy rubbish situation, answer this question. What one thing that is realistic to achieve would you like to see that would get you on board and supportive?
Take that response and pass it onto to AC next time you see him walk past you at a game (if you can be bothered to go again that is).
Its still full of the same old gripes, the same complainers, the same stay away fans (i'll not spend another penny ones). What do you actually want? What is it that you actually think you want to achieve. I'd much rather you all just f*ck off as it would be a much happier place for us lot that just want to go watch some rugby without all the negative heartache. The bad blood is all from doom and gloomers, not the club.........................................
Someone on here (think it was Smack him jimmy?) said all he wants is a winning team. Yes we all want that. How friggin obvious. But so do the other 40 clubs in the scheme of things. I'm going to let you into a little secret... someone has to finish bottom (awaits gasps and shock horror at that fact!!!). That is how sport works.
Here's the facts... we have a club, the club has players (quality or not), we get to go watch said players... I might not be thrilled at the results or performances but compared to 22 weeks ago, I'm pretty pleased that we have just that.
Next year we will probably go down yes. And it will be poop, yes. And we probably will lose more so called lifelong supporters, yes. But i'm fine with that. .................................
Stepping up and doing something at this club is well and truly a thankless task for sure.
I know i'll get loads of stick for this but I really do wonder what it would take (something realistic, not pie in the sky stuff) to actually turn around the current discontent. So rather than just dishing out the general abuse to anyone who shows the slightest positivity in a gloomy rubbish situation, answer this question. What one thing that is realistic to achieve would you like to see that would get you on board and supportive?
Take that response and pass it onto to AC next time you see him walk past you at a game (if you can be bothered to go again that is).
10 out of 10 for sarcasm.
What is it with the fcukin emperors clothes mentality - are we all supposed to pretend that we are happy with the current situation?
We should stop moaning and just pay up our hard earned cash each weekend like good little fans - you sound like one of those old players they keep wheeling out.
Most of us on here have paid £10,000's into this club over the years and you come on here with you sarcastic gob telling me I cant moan about the club - I'd say "f*ck off" but I'd get barred - so I'll just think it!
What one thing would I want you ask? - Well beating the worst performing team in the league 2 weeks ago would have been a good start!! - oops there I go again moaning about how $hite the team us - sorry I meant to say our boys did really well against the Rams we were just unlucky with the bounce of the ball on that day - Happy now?