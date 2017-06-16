Smack him Jimmy

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm

Posts: 465

Location: Depends whose asking



bullinenemyland wrote: Sorry, but this place is getting as bad as that frigging supposed Bulls "Supporters" group on facebook. I just wonder what it would take to make any of the moaners and groaners on here happy......................

Its still full of the same old gripes, the same complainers, the same stay away fans (i'll not spend another penny ones). What do you actually want? What is it that you actually think you want to achieve. I'd much rather you all just f*ck off as it would be a much happier place for us lot that just want to go watch some rugby without all the negative heartache. The bad blood is all from doom and gloomers, not the club.........................................



Someone on here (think it was Smack him jimmy?) said all he wants is a winning team. Yes we all want that. How friggin obvious. But so do the other 40 clubs in the scheme of things. I'm going to let you into a little secret... someone has to finish bottom (awaits gasps and shock horror at that fact!!!). That is how sport works.



Here's the facts... we have a club, the club has players (quality or not), we get to go watch said players... I might not be thrilled at the results or performances but compared to 22 weeks ago, I'm pretty pleased that we have just that.



Next year we will probably go down yes. And it will be poop, yes. And we probably will lose more so called lifelong supporters, yes. But i'm fine with that. .................................



Stepping up and doing something at this club is well and truly a thankless task for sure.



I know i'll get loads of stick for this but I really do wonder what it would take (something realistic, not pie in the sky stuff) to actually turn around the current discontent. So rather than just dishing out the general abuse to anyone who shows the slightest positivity in a gloomy rubbish situation, answer this question. What one thing that is realistic to achieve would you like to see that would get you on board and supportive?



Take that response and pass it onto to AC next time you see him walk past you at a game (if you can be bothered to go again that is).



10 out of 10 for sarcasm.



What is it with the fcukin emperors clothes mentality - are we all supposed to pretend that we are happy with the current situation?

We should stop moaning and just pay up our hard earned cash each weekend like good little fans - you sound like one of those old players they keep wheeling out.

Most of us on here have paid £10,000's into this club over the years and you come on here with you sarcastic gob telling me I cant moan about the club - I'd say "f*ck off" but I'd get barred - so I'll just think it!



What one thing would I want you ask? - Well beating the worst performing team in the league 2 weeks ago would have been a good start!! - oops there I go again moaning about how $hite the team us - sorry I meant to say our boys did really well against the Rams we were just unlucky with the bounce of the ball on that day - Happy now? 10 out of 10 for sarcasm.What is it with the fcukin emperors clothes mentality - are we all supposed to pretend that we are happy with the current situation?We should stop moaning and just pay up our hard earned cash each weekend like good little fans - you sound like one of those old players they keep wheeling out.Most of us on here have paid £10,000's into this club over the years and you come on here with you sarcastic gob telling me I cant moan about the club - I'd say "f*ck off" but I'd get barred - so I'll just think it!What one thing would I want you ask? - Well beating the worst performing team in the league 2 weeks ago would have been a good start!! - oops there I go again moaning about how $hite the team us - sorry I meant to say our boys did really well against the Rams we were just unlucky with the bounce of the ball on that day - Happy now? thepimp007

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am

Posts: 1056

Bull Mania wrote: No, it definitely happened. Some people on the supoorters facebook group went. Some were throwing their toys out of the pram saying the main people of the supporters group should have gone (certainly a case of feeling they're superior to other fans)



But the couple who did go said the focus group was exactly the right format. Rather than a fans forum where in the past it was more the owner telling the fans what was happening with a whole lot of hot air (followed by winding up petitions., unpaid wages andc administrations) the focus group was more the fans talking by all accounts and sharing their concerns and ideas with the club. They wasn't any shouting arguing that you may get with a big group in a forum with people trying to get thier point across. They said it was exactly the correct format for fans to get their point across. I didn't go to the fans forum but im not too sure how much input the fans had compared to this focus group (which from those that went said it was a decent exercise)



I dont know why I stay part of that particular group on FB there always seems an air of self importance about them I dont know why I stay part of that particular group on FB there always seems an air of self importance about them Fr13daY

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm

Posts: 393

Location: A floating palace of ignorance



Website Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm393A floating palace of ignorance I received an email this morning from Andrew Chalmers asking for a link to this thread, which I sent. So maybe your concerns WILL be heard (or at least read!). Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on. Smack him Jimmy

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm

Posts: 465

Location: Depends whose asking

Fr13daY wrote: I received an email this morning from Andrew Chalmers asking for a link to this thread, which I sent. So maybe your concerns WILL be heard (or at least read!).



Thanks Fr13daY.



Maybe he should also read previous threads where the majority of us, at the beginning of the season, said we wouldnt judge him too soon, we'd give him chance to settle in and get established; all we wanted was to stay up. Thanks Fr13daY.Maybe he should also read previous threads where the majority of us, at the beginning of the season, said we wouldnt judge him too soon, we'd give him chance to settle in and get established; all we wanted was to stay up. debaser

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm

Posts: 9837

Location: Here

Hi Andrew.

Can we have some new players please so we don't get relegated?

Thank you. (and I feel fine) roofaldo2

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm

Posts: 2699

Fr13daY wrote: I received an email this morning from Andrew Chalmers asking for a link to this thread, which I sent. So maybe your concerns WILL be heard (or at least read!).



That or he just wants to make sure that what is being reported is accurate. That or he just wants to make sure that what is being reported is accurate. To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes Fr13daY

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm

Posts: 393

Location: A floating palace of ignorance



Website Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm393A floating palace of ignorance roofaldo2 wrote: That or he just wants to make sure that what is being reported is accurate.



Of course. That's why I sent it to him first! Of course. That's why I sent it to him first! Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on. Mr Dog Cheeky half-back



Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm

Posts: 522

Location: Not there

Fr13daY wrote: I received an email this morning from Andrew Chalmers asking for a link to this thread, which I sent. So maybe your concerns WILL be heard (or at least read!).



