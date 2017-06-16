Bullseye wrote:
Regular, meaningful and honest communication with all supporters covering all issues facing the club.
For a start.
Fair point, but if not meaningful then is there any point.
I get some peoples points about fans forums but in the past these have just ended up being a load of hot air. The only problem I have is that on one hand if the club hosts one, they may be accused of the same old lies and hot air, whilst if they don't people complain there is no communication. Either way, they cannot win.
For me, I like the idea of these small fans focus groups and from all accounts last nights was constructive and positive. If those actions can be made then that is only a positive thing for me.
Over the last few years we've had far too many owners who like the attention and the sound of their own voice for their own good. I'd much rather have a quiet one who doesn't over-promise and quietly goes about getting the club on sound ground.
