Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 2:52 pm
Cheeky half-back
bullinenemyland wrote:
Next year we will probably go down


Blimey, and you call us lot pessimistic. ;)

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 3:45 pm
bullinenemyland wrote:
Sorry, but this place is getting as bad as that frigging supposed Bulls "Supporters" group on facebook. I just wonder what it would take to make any of the moaners and groaners on here happy.

I said when the club folded it would for me be like starting a club from scratch and that it would not be the same. In fact I was wrong... it is exactly the same. Its still full of the same old gripes, the same complainers, the same stay away fans (i'll not spend another penny ones). What do you actually want? What is it that you actually think you want to achieve. I'd much rather you all just f*ck off as it would be a much happier place for us lot that just want to go watch some rugby without all the negative heartache. The bad blood is all from doom and gloomers, not the club
Fair play to Friday and FA for going to speak with AC, i've done this a few times this season both on match days (AC actually walks around the stadium... any one of you bothered to go up to him and say hello?) and in the club offices. He's a quite sound bloke, very knowledgeable about the game and just as frustrated with the performances on the pitch as fans are. But he's also a realist. He knew this season would be a challenge to stay up with what we started out with 22 weeks ago, which was jack sh*t!!!

Someone on here (think it was Smack him jimmy?) said all he wants is a winning team. Yes we all want that. How friggin obvious. But so do the other 40 clubs in the scheme of things. I'm going to let you into a little secret... someone has to finish bottom (awaits gasps and shock horror at that fact!!!). That is how sport works.

Here's the facts... we have a club, the club has players (quality or not), we get to go watch said players... I might not be thrilled at the results or performances but compared to 22 weeks ago, I'm pretty pleased that we have just that.

Next year we will probably go down yes. And it will be poop, yes. And we probably will lose more so called lifelong supporters, yes. But i'm fine with that.

Oh, and for those who question the current owners and certain staff's intentions, just a few thoughts. Andrew Chalmers... would you sell up your family home, pack up your family and fly them half way across the world to live in the total elegant place that is Bradford, to have no central money to spend and therefore every penny that is spent comes from your own pocket (remember most of us paid for ST into Green's accounts) to be completely disinterested and not bothered if the venture fails or succeeds?

Graham Lowe... not in the country due to health complications? This is the club that gives more people heart attacks than any other (just ask fans "favourite" Stuart Duffy). I'd stay well clear if I'd had the scares that they have but yet they still have tried to help despite the constant social media keyboard warriors backlash.

Stepping up and doing something at this club is well and truly a thankless task for sure.

I know i'll get loads of stick for this but I really do wonder what it would take (something realistic, not pie in the sky stuff) to actually turn around the current discontent. So rather than just dishing out the general abuse to anyone who shows the slightest positivity in a gloomy rubbish situation, answer this question. What one thing that is realistic to achieve would you like to see that would get you on board and supportive?

Take that response and pass it onto to AC next time you see him walk past you at a game (if you can be bothered to go again that is).

Thanks for that, my view entirely, saved me a lot of typing. :BOW:
Beer is the root of all my problems, ironically it solves them too Homer

Simpson that is

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 4:05 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Regular, meaningful and honest communication with all supporters covering all issues facing the club.

For a start.


Fair point, but if not meaningful then is there any point.

I get some peoples points about fans forums but in the past these have just ended up being a load of hot air. The only problem I have is that on one hand if the club hosts one, they may be accused of the same old lies and hot air, whilst if they don't people complain there is no communication. Either way, they cannot win.

For me, I like the idea of these small fans focus groups and from all accounts last nights was constructive and positive. If those actions can be made then that is only a positive thing for me.

Over the last few years we've had far too many owners who like the attention and the sound of their own voice for their own good. I'd much rather have a quiet one who doesn't over-promise and quietly goes about getting the club on sound ground.
Don't think i'm biased...
...i'm just very narrow minded!!!!!!!
