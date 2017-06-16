bullinenemyland wrote:
Next year we will probably go down
Blimey, and you call us lot pessimistic.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: alleycat, amberavenger, beefy1, Bendybulls, billypop, Bramley Dog, Bullmans Parade, Bullseye, childofthenorthern, debaser, dr_noangel, EW for PM, Fr13daY, Google Adsense [Bot], hereagain, Highlander, le penguin, Nineoiler, Nothus, RickyF1, roger daly, roofaldo2, rugbyreddog, thepimp007, WF Rhino and 199 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|