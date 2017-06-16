|
Considering AC emphasises the fact the we had no players, were starting from a clean slate and had to immediately sign up any players that still remained without even having seen them play (in most cases) WHY then did not see fit to keep Rohan Smith, who had worked with these players through the off season, keeping them in training and getting them match fit despite all the uncertainty???
They were happy to keep other players they hadn't seen play, yet Chisholm was practically BEGGING them to keep him and they weren't interested?
At least Rohan knew the players he was dealing with, had worked really hard to keep their spirits up in what were very dire circumstances, his Christmas and New Year ruined (as were the players'). In my view he deserved a chance and there was little logic in the decision not to keep him at Odsal.
PS - I would also like to add my thanks to the guys for managing to get something out of our otherwise silent owners, great effort guys!
Bull Mania wrote:
From fans focus group last night.
It is a start. I've only quickly scanned through it and i didn't notice any glaring errors, but as i said i have very quickly scanned through it.
LAST NIGHT THE CLUB HELD AN INFORMAL MEETING WITH TWENTY RANDOMLY SELECTED FANS RANGING IN DEMOGRAPHIC, TO FIND OUT HOW YOU WOULD LIKE THE CLUB TO PROGRESS AND MEET YOUR DESIRES.
The Bulls held detailed discussions in the SouthBank Stand, ranging from game day experience, facilities, food and drink, retail products, playing jersey’s, season tickets prices, communication between the club and the fans, and much more.
The meeting proved to be extremely productive and both the club representatives and fans felt the meeting will help move both parties forward, with the club’s and fans best interests as the main beneficiary.
Your thoughts and opinions are paramount for club progression, beginning with season tickets / potential membership package prices, including BullsTV, merchandise, season ticket bundles and the core value to a Bradford membership.
Thoughts were shared between current season tickets holders, regarding age brackets, early bird and student discounts, away season tickets, as well as further benefits ranging outside of the club.
Off and on field merchandise proved to be a key topic of debate, as jerseys from previous years were presented, alongside potential future kits designed by ISC. Season ticket holder exclusive merchandise arose as a potential benefit for fans also.
Your game day experience is key to the club and we understand that there has been much controversy surrounding the no food and drink policy. This was discussed and made clear that this was not a decision made by the club, we are adhering to a given procedure. The club is continually working on how the procedure will be carried out on gameday to ensure safety is paramount at the Provident Stadium.
The quality of beverages served around the stadium was also discussed at length and today we have been in contact with our supplier to try and improve this for next Sunday’s match versus Oldham (25th June).
These meetings will be held on a regular basis, selecting a new group of individuals each time. Your input is influential for club’s growth, therefore working as a coherent team is high priority.
Does anyone know a single person who was amongst these "twenty randomly selected fans"?
I would have very much like to have been party to this, but didn't even know it was happening. Like most fans I suspect.
Unless I see someone I know and trust say they were part of it, I'm not even totally convinced it actually happened.
Terry Price's knee wrote:
Being told to "get behind the club" by the T&A just makes me angry - we've been getting behind them all season and look where we are! Relegation is now a certainty, and I have no confidence that any of the players or management will stick around, except Duffy of course who always resurfaces like an unwelcome turd.
He really is unflushable.
As far as getting behind the club, don't forget to make sure you buy plenty of food and drink inside the ground, despite the substandard quality of it. And even if you live nowhere near Bradford, make sure you drive all the way to Odsal to get your away tickets so they get their cut, as well as paying £45 for a shirt the team haven't ever played in, with about a third of the season left (god forbid you've be able to buy these things in some kind of fancy a*sed online store). If you don't do these things, you're a BAD FAN!
I suspect Toovey was on board from the start and that meant no place for Rohan Smith.
Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:05 pm
Definitely agree about Rohan. He was, in a few ways, an untried coach, but so is Toovey, to be fair, particularly in the matter of building a side from scratch. Rohan had proved he could get really decent players in after he took over, but probably wasn't here early enough to save us from relegation.
Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:13 pm
Fr13daY wrote:
• Please, please, please, PLEASE get someone to check the spelling and grammar on your infrequent (and often laughably late) press releases. Hell, send them to me to check over first! We’re a laughing stock on the pitch and in the league already, there is NO EXCUSE for this shoddy and amateurish language.
o Yes, they are aware and will correct.
But judging by the squad announcement article, that still isn't happening.
This is why I struggle to believe what they say. Actions not backing it up.
Sorry, but this place is getting as bad as that frigging supposed Bulls "Supporters" group on facebook. I just wonder what it would take to make any of the moaners and groaners on here happy.
I said when the club folded it would for me be like starting a club from scratch and that it would not be the same. In fact I was wrong... it is exactly the same. Its still full of the same old gripes, the same complainers, the same stay away fans (i'll not spend another penny ones). What do you actually want? What is it that you actually think you want to achieve. I'd much rather you all just f*ck off as it would be a much happier place for us lot that just want to go watch some rugby without all the negative heartache. The bad blood is all from doom and gloomers, not the club.
Fair play to Friday and FA for going to speak with AC, i've done this a few times this season both on match days (AC actually walks around the stadium... any one of you bothered to go up to him and say hello?) and in the club offices. He's a quite sound bloke, very knowledgeable about the game and just as frustrated with the performances on the pitch as fans are. But he's also a realist. He knew this season would be a challenge to stay up with what we started out with 22 weeks ago, which was jack sh*t!!!
Someone on here (think it was Smack him jimmy?) said all he wants is a winning team. Yes we all want that. How friggin obvious. But so do the other 40 clubs in the scheme of things. I'm going to let you into a little secret... someone has to finish bottom (awaits gasps and shock horror at that fact!!!). That is how sport works.
Here's the facts... we have a club, the club has players (quality or not), we get to go watch said players... I might not be thrilled at the results or performances but compared to 22 weeks ago, I'm pretty pleased that we have just that.
Next year we will probably go down yes. And it will be poop, yes. And we probably will lose more so called lifelong supporters, yes. But i'm fine with that.
Oh, and for those who question the current owners and certain staff's intentions, just a few thoughts. Andrew Chalmers... would you sell up your family home, pack up your family and fly them half way across the world to live in the total elegant place that is Bradford, to have no central money to spend and therefore every penny that is spent comes from your own pocket (remember most of us paid for ST into Green's accounts) to be completely disinterested and not bothered if the venture fails or succeeds?
Graham Lowe... not in the country due to health complications? This is the club that gives more people heart attacks than any other (just ask fans "favourite" Stuart Duffy). I'd stay well clear if I'd had the scares that they have but yet they still have tried to help despite the constant social media keyboard warriors backlash.
Stepping up and doing something at this club is well and truly a thankless task for sure.
I know i'll get loads of stick for this but I really do wonder what it would take (something realistic, not pie in the sky stuff) to actually turn around the current discontent. So rather than just dishing out the general abuse to anyone who shows the slightest positivity in a gloomy rubbish situation, answer this question. What one thing that is realistic to achieve would you like to see that would get you on board and supportive?
Take that response and pass it onto to AC next time you see him walk past you at a game (if you can be bothered to go again that is).
Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:23 pm
I am encouraged by the interview. Thanks you guys for doing that.
We all know we should have started in Ch1. AC has clearly stated that they had no choice in that.
He also explains the problems they have had in this 4 month - just a few weeks.
I see many good points taken from the minutes of the meeting.
> His belief in building a top quality academy and other levels.
> Sponsors already set up which shows they are already planning and done work for next season.
> Toovey is here for next season. I don't blame any owner wanting his own man. I would.
Even if we had been in the lower league we would have had all of these problems so unfortunately I am starting to look at this season as a wasted season. But could the owners have done much more?
The shame is we could stay up with just a little more quality.
I wish I could persuade AC to hold a fans forum and I would advise him to be straight with the fans and explain to them what he has planned for the club.
Even if we go down it would encourage fans greatly if they could see we had a proper long term plan covering finance, youth development, coaching expertise, merchandise and generally running a club professionally which is something that has alluded use recently.
Fans will turn their backs if they don't see this. If they do see this from AC then many will stick with the club.
If I felt we were on the right tracks and there was a realistic plan over say 5-8 years then yes I would accept that next season is the real rebirth of the club now all of the problems are solved.
I would put this season down as something that the club had to go through but we start properly in Feb next year.
P.S. nice one bullinenemyland - to the point but true!
bullinenemyland wrote:
I really do wonder what it would take (something realistic, not pie in the sky stuff) to actually turn around the current discontent... answer this question. What one thing that is realistic to achieve would you like to see that would get you on board and supportive?
Regular, meaningful and honest communication with all supporters covering all issues facing the club.
For a start.
