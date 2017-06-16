Bull Mania wrote:

From fans focus group last night.

It is a start. I've only quickly scanned through it and i didn't notice any glaring errors, but as i said i have very quickly scanned through it.





LAST NIGHT THE CLUB HELD AN INFORMAL MEETING WITH TWENTY RANDOMLY SELECTED FANS RANGING IN DEMOGRAPHIC, TO FIND OUT HOW YOU WOULD LIKE THE CLUB TO PROGRESS AND MEET YOUR DESIRES.

The Bulls held detailed discussions in the SouthBank Stand, ranging from game day experience, facilities, food and drink, retail products, playing jersey’s, season tickets prices, communication between the club and the fans, and much more.



The meeting proved to be extremely productive and both the club representatives and fans felt the meeting will help move both parties forward, with the club’s and fans best interests as the main beneficiary.



Your thoughts and opinions are paramount for club progression, beginning with season tickets / potential membership package prices, including BullsTV, merchandise, season ticket bundles and the core value to a Bradford membership.



Thoughts were shared between current season tickets holders, regarding age brackets, early bird and student discounts, away season tickets, as well as further benefits ranging outside of the club.



Off and on field merchandise proved to be a key topic of debate, as jerseys from previous years were presented, alongside potential future kits designed by ISC. Season ticket holder exclusive merchandise arose as a potential benefit for fans also.



Your game day experience is key to the club and we understand that there has been much controversy surrounding the no food and drink policy. This was discussed and made clear that this was not a decision made by the club, we are adhering to a given procedure. The club is continually working on how the procedure will be carried out on gameday to ensure safety is paramount at the Provident Stadium.



The quality of beverages served around the stadium was also discussed at length and today we have been in contact with our supplier to try and improve this for next Sunday’s match versus Oldham (25th June).



These meetings will be held on a regular basis, selecting a new group of individuals each time. Your input is influential for club’s growth, therefore working as a coherent team is high priority.