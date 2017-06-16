|
Considering AC emphasises the fact the we had no players, were starting from a clean slate and had to immediately sign up any players that still remained without even having seen them play (in most cases) WHY then did not see fit to keep Rohan Smith, who had worked with these players through the off season, keeping them in training and getting them match fit despite all the uncertainty???
They were happy to keep other players they hadn't seen play, yet Chisholm was practically BEGGING them to keep him and they weren't interested?
At least Rohan knew the players he was dealing with, had worked really hard to keep their spirits up in what were very dire circumstances, his Christmas and New Year ruined (as were the players'). In my view he deserved a chance and there was little logic in the decision not to keep him at Odsal.
PS - I would also like to add my thanks to the guys for managing to get something out of our otherwise silent owners, great effort guys!
Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:04 pm
Bull Mania wrote:
From fans focus group last night.
It is a start. I've only quickly scanned through it and i didn't notice any glaring errors, but as i said i have very quickly scanned through it.
LAST NIGHT THE CLUB HELD AN INFORMAL MEETING WITH TWENTY RANDOMLY SELECTED FANS RANGING IN DEMOGRAPHIC, TO FIND OUT HOW YOU WOULD LIKE THE CLUB TO PROGRESS AND MEET YOUR DESIRES.
The Bulls held detailed discussions in the SouthBank Stand, ranging from game day experience, facilities, food and drink, retail products, playing jersey’s, season tickets prices, communication between the club and the fans, and much more.
The meeting proved to be extremely productive and both the club representatives and fans felt the meeting will help move both parties forward, with the club’s and fans best interests as the main beneficiary.
Your thoughts and opinions are paramount for club progression, beginning with season tickets / potential membership package prices, including BullsTV, merchandise, season ticket bundles and the core value to a Bradford membership.
Thoughts were shared between current season tickets holders, regarding age brackets, early bird and student discounts, away season tickets, as well as further benefits ranging outside of the club.
Off and on field merchandise proved to be a key topic of debate, as jerseys from previous years were presented, alongside potential future kits designed by ISC. Season ticket holder exclusive merchandise arose as a potential benefit for fans also.
Your game day experience is key to the club and we understand that there has been much controversy surrounding the no food and drink policy. This was discussed and made clear that this was not a decision made by the club, we are adhering to a given procedure. The club is continually working on how the procedure will be carried out on gameday to ensure safety is paramount at the Provident Stadium.
The quality of beverages served around the stadium was also discussed at length and today we have been in contact with our supplier to try and improve this for next Sunday’s match versus Oldham (25th June).
These meetings will be held on a regular basis, selecting a new group of individuals each time. Your input is influential for club’s growth, therefore working as a coherent team is high priority.
Does anyone know a single person who was amongst these "twenty randomly selected fans"?
I would have very much like to have been party to this, but didn't even know it was happening. Like most fans I suspect.
Unless I see someone I know and trust say they were part of it, I'm not even totally convinced it actually happened.
Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:09 pm
Terry Price's knee wrote:
Being told to "get behind the club" by the T&A just makes me angry - we've been getting behind them all season and look where we are! Relegation is now a certainty, and I have no confidence that any of the players or management will stick around, except Duffy of course who always resurfaces like an unwelcome turd.
He really is unflushable.
As far as getting behind the club, don't forget to make sure you buy plenty of food and drink inside the ground, despite the substandard quality of it. And even if you live nowhere near Bradford, make sure you drive all the way to Odsal to get your away tickets so they get their cut, as well as paying £45 for a shirt the team haven't ever played in, with about a third of the season left (god forbid you've be able to buy these things in some kind of fancy a*sed online store). If you don't do these things, you're a BAD FAN!
Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:18 pm
I suspect Toovey was on board from the start and that meant no place for Rohan Smith.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
