rugbyreddog wrote:
The interesting thing I picked out was that the RFL insisted on us starting with -12 AND PAYING OFF SOME OF THE PREVIOUS CLUB'S DEBTS. Don't recall hearing that bit before. I know it's the rfl so anything is possible but it's a bit like buying a new house and paying the previous owners electricity bill.
That was mentioned at great length in the interview I did with Ralph Rimmer at the start of the year - where £150,000 was taken off the remaining £165,000 to satisfy the Rugby League debts.