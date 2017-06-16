WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Meeting Andrew Chalmers

 
Post a reply

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:43 am
MicktheGled User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7552
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
rugbyreddog wrote:
The interesting thing I picked out was that the RFL insisted on us starting with -12 AND PAYING OFF SOME OF THE PREVIOUS CLUB'S DEBTS. Don't recall hearing that bit before. I know it's the rfl so anything is possible but it's a bit like buying a new house and paying the previous owners electricity bill.


That was mentioned at great length in the interview I did with Ralph Rimmer at the start of the year - where £150,000 was taken off the remaining £165,000 to satisfy the Rugby League debts.

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:44 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26781
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
It'd be ironic if we got a new shop that fans could actually fit into at the point when there were no fans left.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:50 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1052
Thanks Friday and FA. On paper the plan seems there to give the club a solid base and work up. The whole tiering of the academy and running a reserve team really leads me to believe the building blocks are being put in place for licensing to return. The same way Widnes got in, not overly great on the field at the time but well structured top to bottom. My little lad will be a few months off being five when next season starts so hoping he will be at an age where he will sit and watch and I will buy me and him a season ticket should what he said be in place regardless of division we are in.

Also the proof will be in the pudding if we now get a couple of players in now it has been put out there we are speaking to a couple of players in Oz. If im being totally honest I may be taken in by what that said but also like the small steps it reads as rather than the hope of back door entry to a higher league than we deserve to be in
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: amberavenger, Bramley Dog, Bullmans Parade, dr_noangel, Fr13daY, glow, martinwildbull, MicktheGled, roger daly, Scarey71 and 220 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(): Failed opening '/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear')
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,586,5461,76776,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM