Thanks Friday and FA. On paper the plan seems there to give the club a solid base and work up. The whole tiering of the academy and running a reserve team really leads me to believe the building blocks are being put in place for licensing to return. The same way Widnes got in, not overly great on the field at the time but well structured top to bottom. My little lad will be a few months off being five when next season starts so hoping he will be at an age where he will sit and watch and I will buy me and him a season ticket should what he said be in place regardless of division we are in.



Also the proof will be in the pudding if we now get a couple of players in now it has been put out there we are speaking to a couple of players in Oz. If im being totally honest I may be taken in by what that said but also like the small steps it reads as rather than the hope of back door entry to a higher league than we deserve to be in