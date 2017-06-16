WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 4:12 am
debaser User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9834
Location: Here
So part time and CH1 here we come. Oh well at least we know that's the plan now. Sounds like it has been all along. They do know that there won't be many of us left then though don't they?
Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 4:15 am
debaser User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9834
Location: Here
How come he didn't mention the secret plan to keep us up than everyone keeps referring to? Has no one told him yet?
Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:05 am
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 8085
Location: Odsal Stadium
The sooner we drop the line about getting back to SL where we belong the better. I would agree that out of the all the clubs currently not in SL we are one of those with potential to be back up there again. However we're currently a million miles away from that and a lot of hard work needs to be done.

I would settle for a well run, professional club which we all feel a part of. Obviously recognising we are well run will take time but the club still needs to do more to engage fans and convince them to go on that journey. Simply asking us to 'get behind them' isn't enough. We need to know the plan and what our money is building towards. I still feel a drop to NL1 for 2018 would feel like a massive kick in the guts as we have basically wasted a year and will need to rebuild all over.

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:40 am
bowlingboy Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 761
If we invested in a competitive playing squad to get promotion from c1 and turned good performances out I would be behind it..
Another year like this year and I'm out...

Without meaning to sound to negative and not singling any one player out there are 2 or three members of this year's squad who aren't and never will be RL players at any level, hopefully this will be picked up on as the wage bill sounds like it's spread thinly.

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:01 am
rugbyreddog User avatar
Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3903
Location: Hornsea
The interesting thing I picked out was that the RFL insisted on us starting with -12 AND PAYING OFF SOME OF THE PREVIOUS CLUB'S DEBTS. Don't recall hearing that bit before. I know it's the rfl so anything is possible but it's a bit like buying a new house and paying the previous owners electricity bill.

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:49 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2546
Location: No longer Bradford
rugbyreddog wrote:
The interesting thing I picked out was that the RFL insisted on us starting with -12 AND PAYING OFF SOME OF THE PREVIOUS CLUB'S DEBTS. Don't recall hearing that bit before. I know it's the rfl so anything is possible but it's a bit like buying a new house and paying the previous owners electricity bill.


It has definitely been mentioned before. It was specifically the monies owed to other clubs for loan deals from last season. Bradford had to sacrifice money to pay that back out of their central funding.


As much as I appreciate Friday and FA doing this, and relaying the info back to us, I can't say any of it really cheers me up. I already had fair confidence in the academy as I've watched quite a few games this year and can see the good work going into that, and I didn't doubt they were looking at that as the future. It's more the short term and financial futures that I was worried about and I can't say any of that really puts my mind at ease with regards to those. That criticism is purely at the club and owners though, not at Friday & FA who've done their best to get some answers.

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:57 am
Scarey71 Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 377
Location: South of Bratfud
I wonder just how many Championship Chairmen are cursing the RFL at the minute. 2018 looks to be a season they will be planning for already but with the loss of Bradford there will be a big loss in revenues at a time when Toulouse, London and Toronto will be in the league with the the lack of away fans that entails. Imagine if Catalans took the drop too to make way for KR.

4 home games with no additional revenue. Well played RFL :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:18 am
Bullmans Parade User avatar
Joined: Tue Aug 02, 2016 11:41 am
Posts: 75
Never mind, the RFL may still get our thousands of fans at the Summer Bash next year - kicking it off with the League 1 Cup Final 8)

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:26 am
Bullseye User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26777
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
While it's good to see the academy being continued and a reserves team being set up I think the damage has already been done. The lack of communication and clumsily handled issues around visas, away shirts and admittance into the ground have alienated a lot of people. Add to that a team that's struggling and the "drag factor" of the past 10 years of decline and people have had enough. You can only take so much. Simply asking supporters to "get behind the Bulls" is a load of guff. We've been doing this through 3 periods of administration and look to be seeing our second relegation in 4 years. Next year will be semi pro in the bottom tier. This isn't something to enthuse about. The academy has been the one shining light over the past few years. It remains the case. I expect if that had been shut down then it really would signal the end.

You may see people come back on board when there is hard evidence of forward progress. Until then no. I would love it if Chalmers and Athwal prove me wrong but I look at Chalmers record in business and in RL and I have doubts. Lowe isn't even here and has bugger all to do with the running of the club. His business record isn't exactly exemplary either. I'm still unclear as to why they got involved. I suspect other forces are at work. The current owners have no money so I wonder where the cash is coming from to run the club or to recruit new players.

Thanks to Friday and FA for doing the interview. Had they not done so we'd be even more in the dark.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
