While it's good to see the academy being continued and a reserves team being set up I think the damage has already been done. The lack of communication and clumsily handled issues around visas, away shirts and admittance into the ground have alienated a lot of people. Add to that a team that's struggling and the "drag factor" of the past 10 years of decline and people have had enough. You can only take so much. Simply asking supporters to "get behind the Bulls" is a load of guff. We've been doing this through 3 periods of administration and look to be seeing our second relegation in 4 years. Next year will be semi pro in the bottom tier. This isn't something to enthuse about. The academy has been the one shining light over the past few years. It remains the case. I expect if that had been shut down then it really would signal the end.



You may see people come back on board when there is hard evidence of forward progress. Until then no. I would love it if Chalmers and Athwal prove me wrong but I look at Chalmers record in business and in RL and I have doubts. Lowe isn't even here and has bugger all to do with the running of the club. His business record isn't exactly exemplary either. I'm still unclear as to why they got involved. I suspect other forces are at work. The current owners have no money so I wonder where the cash is coming from to run the club or to recruit new players.



Thanks to Friday and FA for doing the interview. Had they not done so we'd be even more in the dark.