rugbyreddog wrote:
The interesting thing I picked out was that the RFL insisted on us starting with -12 AND PAYING OFF SOME OF THE PREVIOUS CLUB'S DEBTS. Don't recall hearing that bit before. I know it's the rfl so anything is possible but it's a bit like buying a new house and paying the previous owners electricity bill.
It has definitely been mentioned before. It was specifically the monies owed to other clubs for loan deals from last season. Bradford had to sacrifice money to pay that back out of their central funding.
As much as I appreciate Friday and FA doing this, and relaying the info back to us, I can't say any of it really cheers me up. I already had fair confidence in the academy as I've watched quite a few games this year and can see the good work going into that, and I didn't doubt they were looking at that as the future. It's more the short term and financial futures that I was worried about and I can't say any of that really puts my mind at ease with regards to those. That criticism is purely at the club and owners though, not at Friday & FA who've done their best to get some answers.