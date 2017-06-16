The sooner we drop the line about getting back to SL where we belong the better. I would agree that out of the all the clubs currently not in SL we are one of those with potential to be back up there again. However we're currently a million miles away from that and a lot of hard work needs to be done.



I would settle for a well run, professional club which we all feel a part of. Obviously recognising we are well run will take time but the club still needs to do more to engage fans and convince them to go on that journey. Simply asking us to 'get behind them' isn't enough. We need to know the plan and what our money is building towards. I still feel a drop to NL1 for 2018 would feel like a massive kick in the guts as we have basically wasted a year and will need to rebuild all over.