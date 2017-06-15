beefy1 wrote:
I've heard a little rumour that Swinton might be relegated whatever happens due to ongoing financial issues (ironic, I know).
More than 'ironic' - would be disgraceful! The Bulls couldn't get relegated even by being liquidated, it would be flat out hypocritical and wrong for the RFL to relegate Swinton for a winding up petition.
Perhaps the RFL are hoping Swinton get relegated anyway, which could well happen if Dewsbury get on a run.
