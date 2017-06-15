Duckman wrote:

Yep, and to spell it out, looking at the table/fixtures, my most wildly optimistic predictions put us on 12 points after the playoffs (3 from 6 wins in the rest of the regular season and 4 from 7 in the playoffs - science fiction i know as its hard to see where 1 win is coming from at the mo). Swinton, the team we currently need to get ahead off are already on 8 with a much better points difference, so might only need 2 wins from their remaining 13 games (2 of which are against Dews) to stay ahead of us on 12 points.



It would be an astonishing turn around of events to save ourselves on the field - that ship has sank IMO.