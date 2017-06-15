WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:27 am
I think we should all do that.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:31 pm
I think they would be making a big leap of faith in expecting people to come flooding back whatever happens. It's an old adage that it's easier to keep customers than to try win them back.

Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:49 pm
Duckman wrote:
Yep, and to spell it out, looking at the table/fixtures, my most wildly optimistic predictions put us on 12 points after the playoffs (3 from 6 wins in the rest of the regular season and 4 from 7 in the playoffs - science fiction i know as its hard to see where 1 win is coming from at the mo). Swinton, the team we currently need to get ahead off are already on 8 with a much better points difference, so might only need 2 wins from their remaining 13 games (2 of which are against Dews) to stay ahead of us on 12 points.

It would be an astonishing turn around of events to save ourselves on the field - that ship has sank IMO.

I've heard a little rumour that Swinton might be relegated whatever happens due to ongoing financial issues (ironic, I know).
