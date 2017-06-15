WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Meeting Andrew Chalmers

 
Post a reply

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:46 am
bowlingboy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 758
Maybe all will be revealed when the interview is published by these guys..
Where is it by the way?

I don't think a merger with Salford would be a disaster for us..
It would however be pretty rank for the Salford fans, if you look at it from MKs point of view though
He has bought a team, made it a success but will never be able to pull any fans in...
Mix the two together and he saves his investment, a top four SL Bradford would draw 10k a week, 15k for Leeds.
As a business man I know what I'd do, cut my loses.

Salford would still exist hopefully.

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:02 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9435
Location: Bradbados
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
If we got points for rumours about the future of our club we'd be top of the league by now.

I can not see why Gary Hethrington would help the Bulls get back into Super League - that just doesnt make sense.
Unless his money will come in on the agreement that whenever we play Leeds that we just roll over and let them thrash us - based on current team that is guaranteed.

The Rhinos wanting us back in SL actually makes total sense at every level.

It's financial. A strong Bulls and a strong Rhinos brings (at least) one big gate apiece and the local rivalry provides much to hang the season around and stoke up spectator interest. What's not to like? Apart from the odd bonehead fan who would glory at our discomfort, of course, but the overwhelming majority of Rhinos would be very happy to see us back and get the big derby back on.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:08 am
ruraljuror Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Nov 16, 2016 1:07 pm
Posts: 17
Scarey71 wrote:
They are missing the Derby payday and the interest that generates



This - it's in his and the RFL's interests. The matches of the late 90's / early 2000's were MASSIVE for both clubs and the sport as a whole.

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:11 am
bowlingboy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 758
Remember the saints & Wigan rivalries in the 90s too that's another 2 massive gates...
Is there a pattern emerging?

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:16 am
Duckman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3840
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
The top league also needs the Hull derby IMO, but HKR might be able to sort that themselves, possibly at the expense of Leigh or Widnes.

But our top league derby with Leeds is still years off even if we don't go down this year, avoiding C1 is one thing, building to get a superleague standard team from our current position is quite another.

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:21 am
Fr13daY User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm
Posts: 388
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
bowlingboy wrote:
Maybe all will be revealed when the interview is published by these guys..
Where is it by the way?

I don't think a merger with Salford would be a disaster for us..
It would however be pretty rank for the Salford fans, if you look at it from MKs point of view though
He has bought a team, made it a success but will never be able to pull any fans in...
Mix the two together and he saves his investment, a top four SL Bradford would draw 10k a week, 15k for Leeds.
As a business man I know what I'd do, cut my loses.

Salford would still exist hopefully.


I'm awaiting replies from people before I can put it up here mate, sorry about the delay.

Having said that I don't think there is anything in what AC told us that you wouldn't expect anyway, although (as Mick has mentioned before) his enthusiasm is palpable and he appears a safe and confident pair of hands. It was reassuring to get some answers from him, and I'll hopefully get my draft of what he said out to you as soon as possible. And then answer any questions I can that you have on things I have missed. I also said I would send him the link to this thread and hopefully he will read it and respond too.
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:31 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26769
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I think some people need to take off the tinfoil hats and look at the situation it is. Duckman sums it up well.

Duckman wrote:
Quite.
Problem is, even if there is something in this as I see it there are only 3 ways to avoid us being in Champ1 next season;

1. OFF OUR OWN BACK. We suddenly get 3 top quality experienced additions in the pack, a Centre, Chisholm recovers and 2 or 3 other quality additions to the squad are brought in and we win 9 or 10 of our remaining matches. This is highly unlikely given whats happend up to this point.

2. RESTRUCTURE OF THE WHOLE GAME.
The league structure is changed and includes some sort of franchising with one of the criteria being "do you play out of an RL leased venue? yes, then you're in at the expense of Dewsbury". This one is clearly not happening after the meeting yesterday. Possible for 2019, but not 2018.

3. THE DODGY CONSPIRACY THEORIES. We finish in the bottom 2 as expected, but some dodgy deal is done either via last minute rule changes only affecting the bottom of the Championship/merging/relocation of other teams/etc to artificially keep us in the championship. In the land of RL, the RFL and the Bulls this is the most likely route to playing in the championship for 2018 and IMHO would be a disaster on many levels.

Id say the reality is we need to accept playing in C1 next year -a year later than we all thought we should, and be planning and recruiting now to somehow "do a Toronto" staying mostly full time with Championship level players and take the automatic promotion spot from C1 next year.

But I'm not believing anything until I see it with my own eyes.


Scenario 1 is not happening. We won’t climb out of the relegation positions. Chisholm is out for the season (I hear). The owners have already said publically that the players aren’t available so don’t expect any big signings, just more loanee/dual reg type players.

Scenario 2/3 is very unlikely for 2018. I fully expect us to be playing in C1 next year with a part fulltime/part-time squad (if we survive financially). There is a slim chance of the championship being expanded by 2 teams (Toronto and someone else TBC) and no relegation. That would be the only way to fudge it without too much fallout. However I’m not optimistic.


bowlingboy wrote:
I don't think a merger with Salford would be a disaster for us..
It would however be pretty rank for the Salford fans, if you look at it from MKs point of view though


You’re assuming Salford would be sacrificed like Gateshead? That’s quite an assumption. Don’t count your chickens. The result could be a hybrid club playing both in Bradford and Manchester that appeals to nobody. It’s more likely not going to happen at all. Speaking personally I think us taking over another club’s franchise and players stinks a bit. I’m also resigning as moderator if this happens for obvious reasons ;-)

Bulliac wrote:
The Rhinos wanting us back in SL actually makes total sense at every level.

It's financial. A strong Bulls and a strong Rhinos brings (at least) one big gate apiece and the local rivalry provides much to hang the season around and stoke up spectator interest. What's not to like? Apart from the odd bonehead fan who would glory at our discomfort, of course, but the overwhelming majority of Rhinos would be very happy to see us back and get the big derby back on.


True. But as has been said that’s years off barring a Gateshull type scenario.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:47 am
Duckman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3840
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
Bullseye wrote:

...Scenario 1 is not happening. We won’t climb out of the relegation positions. Chisholm is out for the season (I hear). The owners have already said publically that the players aren’t available so don’t expect any big signings, just more loanee/dual reg type players.


Yep, and to spell it out, looking at the table/fixtures, my most wildly optimistic predictions put us on 12 points after the playoffs (3 from 6 wins in the rest of the regular season and 4 from 7 in the playoffs - science fiction i know as its hard to see where 1 win is coming from at the mo). Swinton, the team we currently need to get ahead off are already on 8 with a much better points difference, so might only need 2 wins from their remaining 13 games (2 of which are against Dews) to stay ahead of us on 12 points.

It would be an astonishing turn around of events to save ourselves on the field - that ship has sank IMO.

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:33 am
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9827
Location: Here
Fr13daY wrote:
I think lots of clubs want to see us in their league due to our large (albeit diminishing) away support. Replacing us with Toronto next year may look good in the RFLs expansionist terms but it sure aren't going to put 1000+ away supporters money in the coffers.

Much the same with Superleague; the crowds have not been growing, and for last year were down too. Bradford has a large sleeping support base and I'm sure most clubs Chairmen would love us to be back in their league as they would make more money.

It makes no sense for the RFL to kill off such a large club in times when the attendances are slipping. But this is the RFL after all.


So what did Chalmers say about it?
(and I feel fine)

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:07 am
Pumpetypump User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pm
Posts: 6421
Location: LS9
Bullseye wrote:
I’m also resigning as moderator if this happens for obvious reasons ;-)


You don't have to formally resign, you can just stop doing it and not tell anyone like me.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: beefy1, bobsmyuncle, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, bullpower2014, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, debaser, DrFeelgood, EW for PM, Fr13daY, Highlander, Old_Northern, paulwalker71, phillgee, Pumpetypump, RickyF1, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, thepimp007, tigertot and 221 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(): Failed opening '/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear')
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,585,9961,78676,0364,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM