bowlingboy



Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am

Posts: 758



Maybe all will be revealed when the interview is published by these guys..

Where is it by the way?



I don't think a merger with Salford would be a disaster for us..

It would however be pretty rank for the Salford fans, if you look at it from MKs point of view though

He has bought a team, made it a success but will never be able to pull any fans in...

Mix the two together and he saves his investment, a top four SL Bradford would draw 10k a week, 15k for Leeds.

As a business man I know what I'd do, cut my loses.



Salford would still exist hopefully. Bulliac

Bulliac



Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm

Posts: 9435

Location: Bradbados

Smack him Jimmy wrote: If we got points for rumours about the future of our club we'd be top of the league by now.



I can not see why Gary Hethrington would help the Bulls get back into Super League - that just doesnt make sense.

Unless his money will come in on the agreement that whenever we play Leeds that we just roll over and let them thrash us - based on current team that is guaranteed.

The Rhinos wanting us back in SL actually makes total sense at every level.



The Rhinos wanting us back in SL actually makes total sense at every level.

It's financial. A strong Bulls and a strong Rhinos brings (at least) one big gate apiece and the local rivalry provides much to hang the season around and stoke up spectator interest. What's not to like? Apart from the odd bonehead fan who would glory at our discomfort, of course, but the overwhelming majority of Rhinos would be very happy to see us back and get the big derby back on.

Mark Twain



ruraljuror

Joined: Wed Nov 16, 2016 1:07 pm

Posts: 17

Scarey71 wrote: They are missing the Derby payday and the interest that generates





This - it's in his and the RFL's interests. The matches of the late 90's / early 2000's were MASSIVE for both clubs and the sport as a whole.

bowlingboy



Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am

Posts: 758

Remember the saints & Wigan rivalries in the 90s too that's another 2 massive gates...

Duckman

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm

Posts: 3840

Location: Waiting for an announcment...

The top league also needs the Hull derby IMO, but HKR might be able to sort that themselves, possibly at the expense of Leigh or Widnes.



Fr13daY

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm

Posts: 388

Location: A floating palace of ignorance



Website Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm388A floating palace of ignorance bowlingboy wrote: Maybe all will be revealed when the interview is published by these guys..

Where is it by the way?



I don't think a merger with Salford would be a disaster for us..

It would however be pretty rank for the Salford fans, if you look at it from MKs point of view though

He has bought a team, made it a success but will never be able to pull any fans in...

Mix the two together and he saves his investment, a top four SL Bradford would draw 10k a week, 15k for Leeds.

As a business man I know what I'd do, cut my loses.



Salford would still exist hopefully.



I'm awaiting replies from people before I can put it up here mate, sorry about the delay.



I'm awaiting replies from people before I can put it up here mate, sorry about the delay.

Having said that I don't think there is anything in what AC told us that you wouldn't expect anyway, although (as Mick has mentioned before) his enthusiasm is palpable and he appears a safe and confident pair of hands. It was reassuring to get some answers from him, and I'll hopefully get my draft of what he said out to you as soon as possible. And then answer any questions I can that you have on things I have missed. I also said I would send him the link to this thread and hopefully he will read it and respond too.

Bullseye

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 26768

Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty





Duckman wrote: Quite.

Problem is, even if there is something in this as I see it there are only 3 ways to avoid us being in Champ1 next season;



1. OFF OUR OWN BACK. We suddenly get 3 top quality experienced additions in the pack, a Centre, Chisholm recovers and 2 or 3 other quality additions to the squad are brought in and we win 9 or 10 of our remaining matches. This is highly unlikely given whats happend up to this point.



2. RESTRUCTURE OF THE WHOLE GAME.

The league structure is changed and includes some sort of franchising with one of the criteria being "do you play out of an RL leased venue? yes, then you're in at the expense of Dewsbury". This one is clearly not happening after the meeting yesterday. Possible for 2019, but not 2018.



3. THE DODGY CONSPIRACY THEORIES. We finish in the bottom 2 as expected, but some dodgy deal is done either via last minute rule changes only affecting the bottom of the Championship/merging/relocation of other teams/etc to artificially keep us in the championship. In the land of RL, the RFL and the Bulls this is the most likely route to playing in the championship for 2018 and IMHO would be a disaster on many levels.



Id say the reality is we need to accept playing in C1 next year -a year later than we all thought we should, and be planning and recruiting now to somehow "do a Toronto" staying mostly full time with Championship level players and take the automatic promotion spot from C1 next year.



But I'm not believing anything until I see it with my own eyes.



Scenario 1 is not happening. We won’t climb out of the relegation positions. Chisholm is out for the season (I hear). The owners have already said publically that the players aren’t available so don’t expect any big signings, just more loanee/dual reg type players.



Scenario 2/3 is very unlikely for 2018. I fully expect us to be playing in C1 next year with a part fulltime/part-time squad (if we survive financially). There is a slim chance of the championship being expanded by 2 teams (Toronto and someone else TBC) and no relegation. That would be the only way to fudge it without too much fallout. However I’m not optimistic.





bowlingboy wrote: I don't think a merger with Salford would be a disaster for us..

It would however be pretty rank for the Salford fans, if you look at it from MKs point of view though





You’re assuming Salford would be sacrificed like Gateshead? That’s quite an assumption. Don’t count your chickens. The result could be a hybrid club playing both in Bradford and Manchester that appeals to nobody. It’s more likely not going to happen at all. Speaking personally I think us taking over another club’s franchise and players stinks a bit. I’m also resigning as moderator if this happens for obvious reasons



Bulliac wrote: The Rhinos wanting us back in SL actually makes total sense at every level.



It's financial. A strong Bulls and a strong Rhinos brings (at least) one big gate apiece and the local rivalry provides much to hang the season around and stoke up spectator interest. What's not to like? Apart from the odd bonehead fan who would glory at our discomfort, of course, but the overwhelming majority of Rhinos would be very happy to see us back and get the big derby back on.



Scenario 1 is not happening. We won't climb out of the relegation positions. Chisholm is out for the season (I hear). The owners have already said publically that the players aren't available so don't expect any big signings, just more loanee/dual reg type players.

Scenario 2/3 is very unlikely for 2018. I fully expect us to be playing in C1 next year with a part fulltime/part-time squad (if we survive financially). There is a slim chance of the championship being expanded by 2 teams (Toronto and someone else TBC) and no relegation. That would be the only way to fudge it without too much fallout. However I'm not optimistic.

You're assuming Salford would be sacrificed like Gateshead? That's quite an assumption. Don't count your chickens. The result could be a hybrid club playing both in Bradford and Manchester that appeals to nobody. It's more likely not going to happen at all. Speaking personally I think us taking over another club's franchise and players stinks a bit. I'm also resigning as moderator if this happens for obvious reasons

True. But as has been said that's years off barring a Gateshull type scenario.

Duckman

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm

Posts: 3840

Location: Waiting for an announcment...

Bullseye wrote:

...Scenario 1 is not happening. We won’t climb out of the relegation positions. Chisholm is out for the season (I hear). The owners have already said publically that the players aren’t available so don’t expect any big signings, just more loanee/dual reg type players.





Yep, and to spell it out, looking at the table/fixtures, my most wildly optimistic predictions put us on 12 points after the playoffs (3 from 6 wins in the rest of the regular season and 4 from 7 in the playoffs - science fiction i know as its hard to see where 1 win is coming from at the mo). Swinton, the team we currently need to get ahead off are already on 8 with a much better points difference, so might only need 2 wins from their remaining 13 games (2 of which are against Dews) to stay ahead of us on 12 points.



Yep, and to spell it out, looking at the table/fixtures, my most wildly optimistic predictions put us on 12 points after the playoffs (3 from 6 wins in the rest of the regular season and 4 from 7 in the playoffs - science fiction i know as its hard to see where 1 win is coming from at the mo). Swinton, the team we currently need to get ahead off are already on 8 with a much better points difference, so might only need 2 wins from their remaining 13 games (2 of which are against Dews) to stay ahead of us on 12 points.

It would be an astonishing turn around of events to save ourselves on the field - that ship has sank IMO.

debaser

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm

Posts: 9827

Location: Here

Fr13daY wrote: I think lots of clubs want to see us in their league due to our large (albeit diminishing) away support. Replacing us with Toronto next year may look good in the RFLs expansionist terms but it sure aren't going to put 1000+ away supporters money in the coffers.



Much the same with Superleague; the crowds have not been growing, and for last year were down too. Bradford has a large sleeping support base and I'm sure most clubs Chairmen would love us to be back in their league as they would make more money.



It makes no sense for the RFL to kill off such a large club in times when the attendances are slipping. But this is the RFL after all.



