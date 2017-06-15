Duckman wrote: Quite.

Problem is, even if there is something in this as I see it there are only 3 ways to avoid us being in Champ1 next season;



1. OFF OUR OWN BACK. We suddenly get 3 top quality experienced additions in the pack, a Centre, Chisholm recovers and 2 or 3 other quality additions to the squad are brought in and we win 9 or 10 of our remaining matches. This is highly unlikely given whats happend up to this point.



2. RESTRUCTURE OF THE WHOLE GAME.

The league structure is changed and includes some sort of franchising with one of the criteria being "do you play out of an RL leased venue? yes, then you're in at the expense of Dewsbury". This one is clearly not happening after the meeting yesterday. Possible for 2019, but not 2018.



3. THE DODGY CONSPIRACY THEORIES. We finish in the bottom 2 as expected, but some dodgy deal is done either via last minute rule changes only affecting the bottom of the Championship/merging/relocation of other teams/etc to artificially keep us in the championship. In the land of RL, the RFL and the Bulls this is the most likely route to playing in the championship for 2018 and IMHO would be a disaster on many levels.



Id say the reality is we need to accept playing in C1 next year -a year later than we all thought we should, and be planning and recruiting now to somehow "do a Toronto" staying mostly full time with Championship level players and take the automatic promotion spot from C1 next year.



But I'm not believing anything until I see it with my own eyes.

bowlingboy wrote: I don't think a merger with Salford would be a disaster for us..

It would however be pretty rank for the Salford fans, if you look at it from MKs point of view though



Bulliac wrote: The Rhinos wanting us back in SL actually makes total sense at every level.



It's financial. A strong Bulls and a strong Rhinos brings (at least) one big gate apiece and the local rivalry provides much to hang the season around and stoke up spectator interest. What's not to like? Apart from the odd bonehead fan who would glory at our discomfort, of course, but the overwhelming majority of Rhinos would be very happy to see us back and get the big derby back on.

I think some people need to take off the tinfoil hats and look at the situation it is. Duckman sums it up well.Scenario 1 is not happening. We won’t climb out of the relegation positions. Chisholm is out for the season (I hear). The owners have already said publically that the players aren’t available so don’t expect any big signings, just more loanee/dual reg type players.Scenario 2/3 is very unlikely for 2018. I fully expect us to be playing in C1 next year with a part fulltime/part-time squad (if we survive financially). There is a slim chance of the championship being expanded by 2 teams (Toronto and someone else TBC) and no relegation. That would be the only way to fudge it without too much fallout. However I’m not optimistic.You’re assuming Salford would be sacrificed like Gateshead? That’s quite an assumption. Don’t count your chickens. The result could be a hybrid club playing both in Bradford and Manchester that appeals to nobody. It’s more likely not going to happen at all. Speaking personally I think us taking over another club’s franchise and players stinks a bit. I’m also resigning as moderator if this happens for obvious reasonsTrue. But as has been said that’s years off barring a Gateshull type scenario.