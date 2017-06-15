Smack him Jimmy wrote: If we got points for rumours about the future of our club we'd be top of the league by now.



I can not see why Gary Hethrington would help the Bulls get back into Super League - that just doesnt make sense.

Unless his money will come in on the agreement that whenever we play Leeds that we just roll over and let them thrash us - based on current team that is guaranteed.

The Rhinos wanting us back in SL actually makes total sense at every level.It's financial. A strong Bulls and a strong Rhinos brings (at least) one big gate apiece and the local rivalry provides much to hang the season around and stoke up spectator interest. What's not to like? Apart from the odd bonehead fan who would glory at our discomfort, of course, but the overwhelming majority of Rhinos would be very happy to see us back and get the big derby back on.