Maybe all will be revealed when the interview is published by these guys..
Where is it by the way?
I don't think a merger with Salford would be a disaster for us..
It would however be pretty rank for the Salford fans, if you look at it from MKs point of view though
He has bought a team, made it a success but will never be able to pull any fans in...
Mix the two together and he saves his investment, a top four SL Bradford would draw 10k a week, 15k for Leeds.
As a business man I know what I'd do, cut my loses.
Salford would still exist hopefully.
