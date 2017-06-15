WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:46 am
bowlingboy
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 757
Maybe all will be revealed when the interview is published by these guys..
Where is it by the way?

I don't think a merger with Salford would be a disaster for us..
It would however be pretty rank for the Salford fans, if you look at it from MKs point of view though
He has bought a team, made it a success but will never be able to pull any fans in...
Mix the two together and he saves his investment, a top four SL Bradford would draw 10k a week, 15k for Leeds.
As a business man I know what I'd do, cut my loses.

Salford would still exist hopefully.

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:02 am
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9435
Location: Bradbados
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
If we got points for rumours about the future of our club we'd be top of the league by now.

I can not see why Gary Hethrington would help the Bulls get back into Super League - that just doesnt make sense.
Unless his money will come in on the agreement that whenever we play Leeds that we just roll over and let them thrash us - based on current team that is guaranteed.

The Rhinos wanting us back in SL actually makes total sense at every level.

It's financial. A strong Bulls and a strong Rhinos brings (at least) one big gate apiece and the local rivalry provides much to hang the season around and stoke up spectator interest. What's not to like? Apart from the odd bonehead fan who would glory at our discomfort, of course, but the overwhelming majority of Rhinos would be very happy to see us back and get the big derby back on.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
