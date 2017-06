Smack him Jimmy wrote: If we got points for rumours about the future of our club we'd be top of the league by now.



I can not see why Gary Hethrington would help the Bulls get back into Super League - that just doesnt make sense.

Unless his money will come in on the agreement that whenever we play Leeds that we just roll over and let them thrash us - based on current team that is guaranteed.

They are missing the Derby payday and the interest that generates.Uncle Gawwy has been helping for years now whether through sending their staff to paint our lines when we couldn't afford the paint (yes really) or sending the ground staff and motor mops across from Headingley to save the Armed Forces day when we were under the Green regime.Maybe he's got a bit of a guilty conscience about aiding in our downfall when he didn't really want Harris back anyway