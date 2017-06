redeverready wrote: Not been in C1

If their plan is us not being in Champ1, there plan is gonna fail in a few months time.Unless tons of money and therefore top quality players comes flooding in now and we win all our remaining games this season.Or maybe their plan is to wait until we fall into Champ1 then buy us on the cheap and slowly bring us back up.But those of us who suffered the mood swings over Christmas 2016 have been here before and I, for one, will not dance to the pipers tune until some solid plans are actually producing results