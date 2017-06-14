WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 5:17 pm
MicktheGled wrote:
Andrew, Jasbir and Geoff vehemently believe that the club will survive of its own doing.


Eight losses on the bounce don't exactly convince me that we will...

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 5:50 pm
Total rl are reporting that at the meeting between super league clubs today to discuss the future league structure that any decions have been put off until after the end of the season, and that it might be only tweeks for next season (like the bottom 8's playoff points resetting ti zero! Could do with that one now at least) with whole sale changes put back to the 2019 season. Which is sensible unless you have been pining your hopes on a restructuring of the leagues to save the Bulls from relegation to the third tier for 2018.
