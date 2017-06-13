|
|
Fr13daY wrote:
I hate to be 'that guy' but I don't want to say much until AC has checked that what I have written to be put up here is correct, however from what he told FA and me the club deffo won't be closing at the end of the season, and it will actually be expanding regardless of what league we are in.
We are merging then, Northern Red Bulls.
|
|
Tue Jun 13, 2017 11:24 pm
|
|
Fr13daY wrote:
I hate to be 'that guy' but I don't want to say much until AC has checked that what I have written to be put up here is correct, however from what he told FA and me the club deffo won't be closing at the end of the season, and it will actually be expanding regardless of what league we are in.
I'm not having a go at you Fr13daY but we've been spun that many yarns over the last years that even if AC says Fat Nige & Koukash are ploughing millions into the Bulls and we're going to buy loads of decent players and be in Super League in 2 years - I will believe in when it actually happens. In the meantime we are losing fans every week and everyone in charge keeps quiet - it just doesnt add up.
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 5:59 am
|
|
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
I'm not having a go at you Fr13daY but we've been spun that many yarns over the last years that even if AC says Fat Nige & Koukash are ploughing millions into the Bulls and we're going to buy loads of decent players and be in Super League in 2 years - I will believe in when it actually happens. In the meantime we are losing fans every week and everyone in charge keeps quiet - it just doesnt add up.
I agree . However , whilst I do not know either Fr13daY or FA , their posts on this forum give me the strong impression that neither are the type to be charmed by a snake oil salesman. If they have left the meeting with a more positive expectation , that augurs well.
There have been too many false dawns to become over excited but it's already clear that both of them felt they received honest answers.
Fr13daY's e mail certainly asked more direct questions and expressed my pessimistic feelings better than any journalist has managed up to now.
Looking forward to the agreed version of the meeting... and many thanks to both of you .
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 2:25 pm
|
|
Interview with Chalmers and Athwal online shortly.
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 2:27 pm
|
|
You'll be pleased to know that there is a plan B should the club be relegated to League One.
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 3:10 pm
|
|
MicktheGled wrote:
You'll be pleased to know that there is a plan B should the club be relegated to League One.
the only thing about that Mick is a couple of weeks ago your interview with him he said there was no plan b. Very contradicting to his earlier interview then
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 3:29 pm
|
|
thepimp007 wrote:
MicktheGled wrote:
You'll be pleased to know that there is a plan B should the club be relegated to League One.
the only thing about that Mick is a couple of weeks ago your interview with him he said there was no plan b. Very contradicting to his earlier interview then
Andrew is naturally positive and when listening back in that particular interview with him, it should be interpreted as such.
Andrew, Jasbir and Geoff vehemently believe that the club will survive of its own doing.
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 3:47 pm
|
|
MicktheGled wrote:
You'll be pleased to know that there is a plan B should the club be relegated to League One.
"......should
the club be relegated to League One"
Not having a dig at you Mick, but shouldnt that read "when" the club is relegated to League One?
The chance of us staying up gets slimmer every day, and the loss to Dewsbury confirmed how good we are at the moment.
Other than mathematically (and experience shows how that usually turns out for the Bulls) how on earth will we not got relegated
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 3:52 pm
|
|
Thanks to Fr13daY and FA for making this approach - looking forward to seeing the agreed minutes and the answers.
I also agree with a previous poster that in situations like this, a direct approach from knowledgeable fans can produce results. We get nothing from any local news outlet or journalist. And Mick should be commended for the stuff that he does, but I hope he won't mind me saying that he isn't a trained journalist - particularly in terms of getting to the true nitty gritty of what might be going on behind the scenes. FFS Bob Woodward himself would struggle to get the bottom of what's gone on at this club in the last decade.
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 5:11 pm
|
|
MicktheGled wrote:
Andrew is naturally positive and when listening back in that particular interview with him, it should be interpreted as such.
Andrew, Jasbir and Geoff vehemently believe that the club will survive of its own doing.
It wasnt a pop at him mate just with the current feeling of discontent maybe saying one thing one week then saying something completely different a couple of weeks later isn't going to help the fans who currently feel the disconnection from the club.
|
