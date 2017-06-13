Smack him Jimmy wrote: I'm not having a go at you Fr13daY but we've been spun that many yarns over the last years that even if AC says Fat Nige & Koukash are ploughing millions into the Bulls and we're going to buy loads of decent players and be in Super League in 2 years - I will believe in when it actually happens. In the meantime we are losing fans every week and everyone in charge keeps quiet - it just doesnt add up.

I agree . However , whilst I do not know either Fr13daY or FA , their posts on this forum give me the strong impression that neither are the type to be charmed by a snake oil salesman. If they have left the meeting with a more positive expectation , that augurs well.There have been too many false dawns to become over excited but it's already clear that both of them felt they received honest answers.Fr13daY's e mail certainly asked more direct questions and expressed my pessimistic feelings better than any journalist has managed up to now.Looking forward to the agreed version of the meeting... and many thanks to both of you .