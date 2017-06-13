Fr13daY wrote: I hate to be 'that guy' but I don't want to say much until AC has checked that what I have written to be put up here is correct, however from what he told FA and me the club deffo won't be closing at the end of the season, and it will actually be expanding regardless of what league we are in.

I'm not having a go at you Fr13daY but we've been spun that many yarns over the last years that even if AC says Fat Nige & Koukash are ploughing millions into the Bulls and we're going to buy loads of decent players and be in Super League in 2 years - I will believe in when it actually happens. In the meantime we are losing fans every week and everyone in charge keeps quiet - it just doesnt add up.