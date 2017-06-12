|
Toovey's I94 has probably just expired. That'll be why he needs to leave the country. Upon re entry , new stamp.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:03 pm
IronSideDer wrote:
OK, I have posted before but probably 12 - 15 years ago.
With respect to the comment by bullseye about the food and drink ban on Sunday. I don’t do Facebook, twitter etc.
I was one of a party of four season ticket holders who did an about turn on Sunday in utter disgust at, what appeared to me, to be a blatant attempt to squeeze more money out of the supporters – after all that has gone before! What made it worse it was done on the back of supposed safety and security grounds. Especially with recent events. How much did the extra staff cost!
We were told you should have received an email about it, which we hadn’t. Season ticket holders are not likely to look at the “game day itinerary” you just turn up. What the heck was I supposed to do with my flask? They did agree, after discussion, to allow a bottle of water in though. No food, definite. How magnanimous.
I told my colleague at work today what happened and his jaw dropped. He’s a Bradford city supporter. They have no problem with flasks at valley parade! More to the point do they do this at other RL grounds? I would have thought the brolly and stools we were carrying would have been more of a ‘security’ problem, but they didn’t seem concerned.
Look we were not getting on plane. We were going to rugby league game. Just how dangerous is a jam butty. Someone somewhere has thought, I know how we can make some money why don’t we.........There needs to be some straight forward common sense being applied during the blue sky thinking sessions. For goodness sake it’s not rocket science to see what the outcome would be!
Anyway that was the final straw for me. It was becoming more of a chore than a pleasure going up to odsal over the recent years. I really thought we were on the up just before the last admin. Most probably won’t bother for the rest of the season. The missus might go with her friend though. Been going for 20 years. Shame really.
Just counting all season ticket holders each game hides the steady drip drip of leaking support. I seriously hope somebody is counting the actual bodies through the turnstiles and taking note of the trajectory. These are their core supporters.
I made some of these point when I unsubscribed from the emails .As for next year, if there is one? Can’t really see it at this point in time.
I stand completely with you on this. And I don't think you'll get many on here that will disagree with your stance.
I totally understand bag checks for security reasons. 100% on board with it.
The idea of banning food and drink and telling people it's for security reasons, is yet another example of them totally insulting fans' intelligence. Sorry, but go f*** yourself. There's no security reason whatsoever that stops me bringing in a f***ing ham sandwich so I don't have to over pay for some crap overpriced food at one of the carts.
If they came out and said "we don't want you to bring your own food, we want you to buy ours, so we're banning food", I would almost respect the honesty, despite being a bit miffed. But this whole "security reasons" rubbish again just makes you feel like you're being taken the p*ss out of.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:18 pm
Fr13daY wrote:
..........................................
Personally speaking, I was pretty disconsolate with the club this year, but after talking to him I will be getting a season ticket next year. He deffo sold me that!...............
Will that be a season ticket to watch the Bulls in Champ 1, or is AC suggesting we wont go down?
Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:38 am
HamsterChops wrote:
I stand completely with you on this. And I don't think you'll get many on here that will disagree with your stance.
I totally understand bag checks for security reasons. 100% on board with it.
The idea of banning food and drink and telling people it's for security reasons, is yet another example of them totally insulting fans' intelligence. Sorry, but go f*** yourself. There's no security reason whatsoever that stops me bringing in a f***ing ham sandwich so I don't have to over pay for some crap overpriced food at one of the carts.
If they came out and said "we don't want you to bring your own food, we want you to buy ours, so we're banning food", I would almost respect the honesty, despite being a bit miffed. But this whole "security reasons" rubbish again just makes you feel like you're being taken the p*ss out of.
Did the Monty Python sketch include a bit that said 'attack me with a ham sandwich'?
Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:54 am
are people jumping in too quick regarding food and drink - The food merchants will pay a flat rental fee to the stadium lease holder to sell their products inside the ground, I doubt the Bulls (Cha-Lo) will see a penny of the takings, that will be all to the benefit of the food stall. Maybe people should look to he RFL (head lease holder) who may be the ones insisting on the no food etc...... so they can increase the rental fee.....
If, as alleged, we are not paying any ground rent or maintenance this year then why would Cha-Lo change the restriction on food??
and didn't this come up years ago at Odsal or am I imagining that?
Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:04 am
"Security" is the excuse used at the turnstile apparently. Even though it's applied inconsistently.
We've never been stopped from taking a flask in before, not in 30 years. Sounds like an ill comceived and poorly applied policy that should be binned immediately.
As I said on Facebook, Glastonbury festival starts next week. About 250,000 people will be arriving with piles of their own food and drink. There will be bag checks but no restrictions except on glass containers. If they can do that at a huge event why can't we? It just stinks of opportunist penny pinching.
Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:10 am
bullpower2014 wrote:
are people jumping in too quick regarding food and drink - The food merchants will pay a flat rental fee to the stadium lease holder to sell their products inside the ground, I doubt the Bulls (Cha-Lo) will see a penny of the takings, that will be all to the benefit of the food stall. Maybe people should look to he RFL (head lease holder) who may be the ones insisting on the no food etc...... so they can increase the rental fee.....
If, as alleged, we are not paying any ground rent or maintenance this year then why would Cha-Lo change the restriction on food??
and didn't this come up years ago at Odsal or am I imagining that?
I had a similar query and got it on good authority this weekend that the club get a percentage of all food and drink sold in the ground.
