IronSideDer wrote:

OK, I have posted before but probably 12 - 15 years ago.

With respect to the comment by bullseye about the food and drink ban on Sunday. I don’t do Facebook, twitter etc.

I was one of a party of four season ticket holders who did an about turn on Sunday in utter disgust at, what appeared to me, to be a blatant attempt to squeeze more money out of the supporters – after all that has gone before! What made it worse it was done on the back of supposed safety and security grounds. Especially with recent events. How much did the extra staff cost!

We were told you should have received an email about it, which we hadn’t. Season ticket holders are not likely to look at the “game day itinerary” you just turn up. What the heck was I supposed to do with my flask? They did agree, after discussion, to allow a bottle of water in though. No food, definite. How magnanimous.

I told my colleague at work today what happened and his jaw dropped. He’s a Bradford city supporter. They have no problem with flasks at valley parade! More to the point do they do this at other RL grounds? I would have thought the brolly and stools we were carrying would have been more of a ‘security’ problem, but they didn’t seem concerned.

Look we were not getting on plane. We were going to rugby league game. Just how dangerous is a jam butty. Someone somewhere has thought, I know how we can make some money why don’t we.........There needs to be some straight forward common sense being applied during the blue sky thinking sessions. For goodness sake it’s not rocket science to see what the outcome would be!

Anyway that was the final straw for me. It was becoming more of a chore than a pleasure going up to odsal over the recent years. I really thought we were on the up just before the last admin. Most probably won’t bother for the rest of the season. The missus might go with her friend though. Been going for 20 years. Shame really.

Just counting all season ticket holders each game hides the steady drip drip of leaking support. I seriously hope somebody is counting the actual bodies through the turnstiles and taking note of the trajectory. These are their core supporters.

I made some of these point when I unsubscribed from the emails .As for next year, if there is one? Can’t really see it at this point in time.