Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:53 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26756
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
IIRC you have to do that, you can't apply for it whilst being here. Ideally you apply before you get here.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:24 pm
MicktheGled
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7538
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
Bullseye wrote:
IIRC you have to do that, you can't apply for it whilst being here. Ideally you apply before you get here.


That's correct mate.

If you listened to BCB yesterday I explained how it all works.

Short mid-week trip to France. Apply for said working Visa then comeback.

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:06 pm
RickyF1
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1032
Location: Waiting
MicktheGled wrote:
That's correct mate.

If you listened to BCB yesterday I explained how it all works.

Short mid-week trip to France. Apply for said working Visa then comeback.

Thanks Mick, I did listen yesterday. Must of missed that bit.

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:08 pm
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9823
Location: Here
That's just weird. Why didn't he go to France about 3 months ago then?
(and I feel fine)

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:18 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26756
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
The club wasn't registered as a sponsor with the Home Office then.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:19 pm
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9823
Location: Here
Bullseye wrote:
The club wasn't registered as a sponsor with the Home Office then.


Ah, I see. So Toovey is doing a sponsored hitch hike to Paris? I did one of those once. I ended up in Lille.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:45 pm
thepimp007
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1044
Bullseye wrote:
The club wasn't registered as a sponsor with the Home Office then.


The thing I dont get is how was Phoenix's put in and rejected?

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:11 pm
redeverready
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 12, 2006 9:04 pm
Posts: 14927
Location: Gods County
MicktheGled wrote:
That's correct mate.

If you listened to BCB yesterday I explained how it all works.

Short mid-week trip to France. Apply for said working Visa then comeback.

It has to be applied for in Aus.
I can accept failure, but I can't accept not trying.


Michael Jordan

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:46 pm
IronSideDer Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jul 19, 2015 7:01 pm
Posts: 1
OK, I have posted before but probably 12 - 15 years ago.
With respect to the comment by bullseye about the food and drink ban on Sunday. I don’t do Facebook, twitter etc.
I was one of a party of four season ticket holders who did an about turn on Sunday in utter disgust at, what appeared to me, to be a blatant attempt to squeeze more money out of the supporters – after all that has gone before! What made it worse it was done on the back of supposed safety and security grounds. Especially with recent events. How much did the extra staff cost!
We were told you should have received an email about it, which we hadn’t. Season ticket holders are not likely to look at the “game day itinerary” you just turn up. What the heck was I supposed to do with my flask? They did agree, after discussion, to allow a bottle of water in though. No food, definite. How magnanimous.
I told my colleague at work today what happened and his jaw dropped. He’s a Bradford city supporter. They have no problem with flasks at valley parade! More to the point do they do this at other RL grounds? I would have thought the brolly and stools we were carrying would have been more of a ‘security’ problem, but they didn’t seem concerned.
Look we were not getting on plane. We were going to rugby league game. Just how dangerous is a jam butty. Someone somewhere has thought, I know how we can make some money why don’t we.........There needs to be some straight forward common sense being applied during the blue sky thinking sessions. For goodness sake it’s not rocket science to see what the outcome would be!
Anyway that was the final straw for me. It was becoming more of a chore than a pleasure going up to odsal over the recent years. I really thought we were on the up just before the last admin. Most probably won’t bother for the rest of the season. The missus might go with her friend though. Been going for 20 years. Shame really.
Just counting all season ticket holders each game hides the steady drip drip of leaking support. I seriously hope somebody is counting the actual bodies through the turnstiles and taking note of the trajectory. These are their core supporters.
I made some of these point when I unsubscribed from the emails .As for next year, if there is one? Can’t really see it at this point in time.

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:15 pm
Bully_Boxer
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 8082
Location: Odsal Stadium
Somebody send Mr Chalmers a link to this forum and tell him to read it regularly. Yes we get the odd numpty but personally I think it's the best platform for fair and reasoned debate about the club. It's ok doing focus groups but some fans will just tell them what they want to hear so they can claim some sort of exclusive link with the owners (the Facebook groups).

They badly need to get a grip of the PR side of things.
