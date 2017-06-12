WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:53 pm
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26756
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
IIRC you have to do that, you can't apply for it whilst being here. Ideally you apply before you get here.
Re: Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:24 pm
MicktheGled
Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7538
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
Bullseye wrote:
IIRC you have to do that, you can't apply for it whilst being here. Ideally you apply before you get here.


That's correct mate.

If you listened to BCB yesterday I explained how it all works.

Short mid-week trip to France. Apply for said working Visa then comeback.

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:06 pm
RickyF1
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1032
Location: Waiting
MicktheGled wrote:
That's correct mate.

If you listened to BCB yesterday I explained how it all works.

Short mid-week trip to France. Apply for said working Visa then comeback.

Thanks Mick, I did listen yesterday. Must of missed that bit.

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:08 pm
debaser
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9823
Location: Here
That's just weird. Why didn't he go to France about 3 months ago then?
Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:18 pm
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26756
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
The club wasn't registered as a sponsor with the Home Office then.
Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:19 pm
debaser
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9823
Location: Here
Bullseye wrote:
The club wasn't registered as a sponsor with the Home Office then.


Ah, I see. So Toovey is doing a sponsored hitch hike to Paris? I did one of those once. I ended up in Lille.
